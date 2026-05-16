A woman named Talia went viral after creating a dramatic, Netflix-style trailer to request a 10-day vacation to Bali from her bosses. The video, which has garnered over 7 million views, builds suspense before revealing her request and ends on a cliffhanger, leaving netizens to wonder if her creative plea was approved.

Millions of people have praised a woman's inventiveness and sense of humour on social media after her unusual method of requesting vacation from her employers went viral. A woman called Talia chose to request leave via a dramatic Netflix-style trailer rather than sending a formal email or setting up a regular office chat. In the video, which has already received over 7 million views on the internet, she is shown asking her supervisors, Frank and Jack, for a 10-day leave of absence so she may take a vacation to Bali.

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With dramatic questions, tense pauses, and anxious replies, the now-viral video plays out like a documentary teaser.

The trailer opens with an interviewer questioning Talia about her recent behaviour.

“Do you want to confess why you’ve been on so edge lately?” the interviewer asks. To this, Talia responds, “I need to ask Frank and Jack a question.”

The interviewer then continues, “Is that why you’re being so strange?” Talia replies, “I just can’t bring myself to do it. I can’t do it, I haven’t found the right time to do it.” The conversation builds tension before the interviewer tells her, “Talia, the right time is now.”

Finally revealing the reason behind her nervousness, Talia says, “I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.” The mock trailer then ends dramatically with the question: “So was it a yes or no?”

The outcome of the leave request has not yet been revealed.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

As soon as the video became viral, many responded to it in the comments section. While some quipped that the cinematic production alone was worthy of praise, others commended Talia for the work she put into the request. While some quipped that the film production alone merited approval, others commended Talia for the work she put into the proposal.

One user wrote, “This girl needs a raise and 15 days leave.”

Another commented, “This seems like an amazing place to work.”

“God these just keep getting better and better 🤣 kinso “working remotely from Bali” content incoming,” a third user wrote.

Another person commented, “She deserves that YES, after that documentary!”

“They looked even more on edge,” another user joked.