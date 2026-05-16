A viral screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between a manager and a female employee has ignited an internet debate. The manager offered the employee paid leave for her period, a gesture that received mixed reactions online, with some praising the support and others discussing workplace professionalism.

An internet debate has been triggered by a snapshot of a conversation between a manager and a female employee. The boss's response to the employee's discomfort was appreciated by many. Food content producer Nalini Unagar posted the exchange on X (previously Twitter), where the boss offered the worker time leave and assured her that her pay would not be reduced if she took a break.

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Online responses to the message were divided; some people praised the encouraging approach, while others discussed workplace regulations, professionalism, and the perception of period leave in offices. The user uploaded an image of the now-viral message along with the statement, "Real men make women feel comfortable, not guilty."

A WhatsApp chat between a female employee and her manager was seen in the screenshot. "Sir, can I start work after 12 o'clock?" was the employee's initial question. "Because I have some health issues," she continued.

"Ok, no worries," was the manager's kind response before enquiring as to if there were any major health concerns.

"No, just normal body panic," the worker retorted. Then the manager said, "Ohh, it's periods?" and she said, "Yes." After that, the manager reassured her and said, “Okay, take care. Since you’re newly joined, you probably don’t know yet. We give girls 2-3 days leave during periods if they’re not feeling well. You take proper rest for 2 days."

The employee replied that leave was not needed and said she could work. The manager then ended the conversation by saying, “Are bindas aram kro salary cut nahi hogi."

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Social Media Reactions

As the screenshot spread online, users filled the comment section with different opinions. Some praised the manager for being understanding, while others discussed how sensitive such conversations can become in workplaces.

A user said, “Salute the way he asked its Period? Half of the managers would attract POSH after this statement."

"Leave benefits Awareness session, welcome mail, benefits portal for new joiners and even for experienced staff could have easily helped as not every girl would prefer to talk about they are in periods," commented another.

This woman may be receiving this therapy due of her conduct. Respect is not due to all women. "Act morally before you expect others to treat you morally," someone said.

"My manager asked me to come to the office and sit with him to guide me in making a report after I was discharged from the ICU. Manager mostly haraami hi hote hain," another user commented about a bad encounter they had at work.

"Next time, plan it before or after the weekend so you can easily afford to take a 5-day break," someone commented.

Another comment read, “No need to ask details, and get personal. An employee can apply for sick leave, and their health is a personal matter. There was absolutely no need to get personal and ask what is the exact health problem.”