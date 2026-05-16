Addressing the Indian community in The Hague, PM Modi said their enthusiasm felt 'like a festival in India'. He lauded the diaspora's contributions to Dutch society, their resilience, and the preservation of Indian culture across generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the overwhelming warmth and enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands made it feel "just like some festival going on somewhere in India" as he addressed a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour.

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"It's always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. So much love and enthusiasm... to tell you the truth, for a while I even forgot that I'm in the Netherlands. It feels just like some festival is going on somewhere in India," PM Modi said.

He lauded the contributions of the Indian community to Dutch society and the economy, saying every Indian takes pride in their achievements abroad. "Every Indian takes pride in the contributions you are making to the society and economy of the Netherlands," he said, adding that he extended gratitude to the people and government of the Netherlands on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

Stories of Resilience and Cultural Pride

The Prime Minister also highlighted the journey of the Indian diaspora, describing their migration stories as narratives of resilience and progress and noted that Indian cultural identity has remained strong across generations despite changing times and geographies.

"The stories of many families settled here are not just stories of migration. They are stories of progress amid countless struggles," the Prime Minister said. "In those times, no one could have imagined that even after crossing oceans, the identity of Indians would remain so vibrant. The history of humanity bears witness that many cultures have vanished over time, but India's diverse culture still beats in the hearts of its people today," he added.

Preserving Language and Traditions

PM Modi further emphasised the preservation of cultural roots among the diaspora, especially language and traditions, while appreciating community radio stations promoting Indian culture and music in the Netherlands. "Generations have changed, countries have changed, environments have changed... but the family values have not changed, the sense of belonging has not changed. Because you have not abandoned the language of your ancestors. You adopted the Dutch language, but you did not abandon the languages of your ancestors either. Our community radio stations are very popular here. Through them, Indian music and culture are reaching Dutch families as well", the Prime Minister said.

A Special Day: May 16

Highlighting the significance of the day, the Prime Minister recalled May 16, 2014, when the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced, when the BJP-led NDA secured a decisive mandate to form a stable and full-majority government after several years of the UPA government under Congress. "Today is May 16, and this day is very special for another reason as well. Twelve years ago today, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, it became certain that a stable and full majority government would be formed in India. That was one day, and this is today's day," the PM said.

A Journey of Service

Reflecting on his journey in public life, PM Modi said his work has been driven by a sense of service and public trust. "The faith of crores of Indians does not let me stop, nor does it let me tire," he said. "I chose the path from 'I' to 'we'. Then your happiness became my happiness, and your welfare became my duty," he added.

The Prime Minister noted his long tenure in public office, saying, "13 years as Chief Minister... 12 years as Prime Minister... in the democratic world, for 25 years... the unwavering support of crores and crores of voters... this is a matter of immense good fortune for me." He said this support was not just political but emotional. "For me, this is not just a number... this is your blessing, which is my greatest asset," he said.

PM Modi's address highlighted the strong emotional connect between India and its diaspora, while also underscoring cultural continuity, global contribution, and strengthening bilateral ties with the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit. (ANI)