According to CBC News, Taaz Indian Restaurant in Kelowna, British Columbia, has been slapped with a 10-day suspension of its alcohol licence for serving a minor without verifying identification.

An Indian restaurant in Canada has landed in regulatory trouble after a serious breach of liquor laws triggered swift action from authorities. According to CBC News, Taaz Indian Restaurant in Kelowna, British Columbia, has been slapped with a 10-day suspension of its alcohol licence for serving a minor without verifying identification.

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The suspension, set to begin at the close of service on April 8, stems from a November 2025 incident involving a “minor agent” — a supervised underage individual used by inspectors to test compliance. During the check, the teenager was served a Corona beer without being asked for ID, exposing a lapse in protocol. Investigators concluded that staff failed to follow even the most basic legal safeguards.

Facing the evidence, the restaurant operators admitted to violating provincial liquor regulations, paving the way for disciplinary action.

In a separate move within the same week, authorities penalised another Kelowna business — The House of the Caribbean Food Supply Shop — with a hefty $11,000 fine for repeatedly flouting alcohol consumption rules.

Inspectors first flagged the outlet in October 2025 after spotting red plastic cups outside the premises. Inside, they observed a woman leaving with a can of White Claw alcoholic seltzer — a clear violation, as alcohol is prohibited from being taken beyond designated service areas unless explicitly allowed. Despite being warned, the operator failed to act.

Regulators revealed that this wasn’t an isolated lapse. The business had breached the same rule four times in the past two years and consistently ignored follow-up enforcement efforts, prompting strict financial penalties.