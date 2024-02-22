The devastating incident that unfolded in Guangzhou sent four vehicles, including a public bus, plunging into the Pearl River. Amidst the chaos, two lives were lost, one person sustained injuries, and three individuals are currently missing, marking a heart-wrenching day for the city.

The local Guangzhou city people woke up to a tragic incident that halted transportation in a city's prominent bridge. A massive cargo ship crashed into the bridge causing an imminent collapse of the bridge. The structure was reportedly set for multiple delays in terms of renovation meaning that rampant corruption may have played a key role in the accident.

When the cargo ship hit the bridge at around 5:30 AM local time, a public bus and four other vehicles were moving on the same structure. The public bus and four vehicles fell into the water body from the long bridge causing human casualties. Two people have been reported dead, one is injured and three are still missing.

The Chinese authorities have set a massive manhunt for the three missing people in the water body. Despite hours of rescue efforts underway, the three missing people have not been found yet which tragically reduces chances of survival. The infrastructure was due for renovation but the city council already pushed the work three times in the past.

The authorities and people in the council who were involved in the constant delay are now under scanner. The bridge connects Guangzhou to Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities like Zhongshan and Shenzhen. The transportation between Guangzhou and Shenzhen has hit people hard who majorly travel for work.

#Breaking A cargo ship fractures a bridge in south #China's #Guangzhou, causing an unknown number of vehicles to plunge into the water on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jfecoe7IYq — Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) February 22, 2024

The driver of the cargo ship was also arrested immediately on Thursday morning as soon as the police arrived at the scene. A drone shot captured by the China Central Television broadcasting company of the bridge showcases the extent of devastation as a result of the collision and the imminent fall of the infrastructure.