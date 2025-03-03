"So we don't end up like Europe": Trump urges less focus on Putin, more on domestic issues like migrant crime

Amidst the Zelenskyy White House clash, Trump urges Americans to prioritize domestic migrant crime over Putin. 

Amid debate surrounding the heated confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, US President Donald Trump took Truth Social platform urging Americans to focus on domestic issues rather than worrying about Russian President Putin. 

In his statement, Trump expressed concern about migrant-related crime in the US, drawing parallels with Europe. 

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don't end up like Europe!", he wrote.


Earlier, Trump criticized Zelenskyy as "disrespectful" during their press briefing, which ended without a finalized agreement on mineral rights sharing. 

In the meanwhile, UK PM Starmer's tried to broker a peace plan with France and Ukraine. Starmer had hosted a summit at Lancaster House, attended by European leaders, including representatives from Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Romania. Additional attendees included the Turkish foreign minister, NATO's secretary-general, and the presidents of both the European Commission and European Council.

During the summit, Starmer announced that he had worked with France and Ukraine on a plan to end the war, and that the group of leaders had agreed on four key points. 

