Stabbing attack in Israel leaves one dead, several wounded; terrorist killed

A stabbing attack at a Haifa transport station resulted in one death and several injuries. The perpetrator, a Druze Israeli who recently returned from abroad, was neutralized at the scene.

Haifa, Israel: A stabbing attack at a transport station in the Israeli city of Haifa left one person dead and several wounded on Monday, medics said, in what police called a "terror attack" whose perpetrator was killed.

Also Read: Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Myanmar after concerning shallow quake earlier today, aftershocks likely

"A terrorist exited a bus, stabbed multiple civilians, and was subsequently neutralised by a security guard and a civilian at the scene," the police said in a statement.

It said the perpetrator was a member of Israel's Druze minority from the northern Israeli town of Shfaram who had returned to Israel last week after several months abroad.

Attacks by members of the Arabic-speaking Druze community are rare, as they are generally considered to have a strong allegiance to the Israeli state.

It was the first fatal attack in Israel since a ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip on January 19 between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The attack came as negotiations between the two sides stalled after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire ended at the weekend.

Medical teams "have pronounced the death of a man around 70 years old and are providing medical treatment to and evacuating four injured individuals", Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said.

It said a man and woman around 30 years of age, as well as a 15-year-old boy were seriously injured.

Israeli police label as "terror" attacks those connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Police had originally reported the attack as a shooting.

- 'Against every moral, human value' -

AFP journalists who arrived after the wounded were evacuated saw the attacker's body on the ground under a blanket.

The attack took place at a bus and train station in Haifa, a large coastal city in northern Israel home to a mixed Jewish and Arab population.

In a statement, Druze lawmaker Hamad Amar from the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party said he "strongly and furiously" condemned "the murderous attack... carried out by a terrorist with German citizenship who was born and lived in Germany"

"Such an act of terror, which goes against every moral and human value, certainly does not reflect the true spirit of the Druze community in Israel, which is a full partner in defending the state and its values," he added.

The spiritual head of Israel's Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the family of the victim following the "tragic event".

"Before passing judgment, it is important to wait for a thorough investigation and full clarification of the facts by the security forces," he said in a statement.

Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday after a disagreement with Hamas over extending the ceasefire.

Hamas hailed the attack as a "heroic operation" and called it a response to Israeli "crimes" against Palestinians.

Also Read: "So we don't end up like Europe": Trump urges less focus on Putin, more on domestic issues like migrant crime

Latest Videos