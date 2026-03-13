US Ambassador Sergio Gor stated that the US is a trusted partner for India in building next-gen supply chains for AI and semiconductors, part of a new 'Pax Silica' global order, reflecting deep trust between the two nations.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at India Today Conclave 2026 said that the United States a trusted partner in building the next generation of strategic supply chains centred around artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced technology.

Highlighting the emerging concept of what officials have described as "Pax Silica," a technology-driven global order, Gor said India's inclusion among the first group of countries collaborating on this framework reflects the deep trust between the two democracies.

Shift in Global Strategic Priorities

Speaking about the evolving global priorities, Gor said that while energy resources such as oil have historically shaped geopolitics, future strategic competition will increasingly revolve around advanced technologies and digital infrastructure.

"The United States trusts India to be included in this very crucial stack. Pax Silica is the future. Years ago, everybody would worry about oil. Everybody and we still worry about oil by the way. But looking ahead, what are those areas that the United States needs to rely on in order to succeed? And what are those areas for India? And one of those is AI, it's technology, it's chips. So who are we looking to to develop that with? And if you look at that list of 10 individuals, 10 countries, that have signed into that, to me it's an incredible opportunity that one of the first around the world that we said who do we trust to build this to grow with, is India," Gor said.

The remarks highlight Washington's strategic view that future economic and national security priorities will increasingly depend on technological leadership, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and critical digital infrastructure.

Expanding US-India Tech Cooperation

In recent years, India and the United States have significantly expanded cooperation in technology and innovation. Initiatives such as the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) have sought to strengthen collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence innovation and secure supply chains.

India's Push for Semiconductor Manufacturing

India has also been positioning itself as a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production. The Indian government has announced incentive schemes aimed at attracting global chip manufacturers, while encouraging domestic production to reduce dependence on external supply chains.

By identifying India among the early participants in what officials describe as the "Pax Silica" ecosystem, Washington is signalling that New Delhi will likely play a central role in shaping the technological architecture of the coming decades. (ANI)