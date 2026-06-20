Indian embassies and missions globally are holding events for the 12th International Yoga Day. Celebrations have been organised in Beijing, with more planned in Japan, Oman, and Nepal. The theme for 2026 is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

Indian embassies and missions across the world are holding celebrations as the countdown to the 12th International Yoga Day begins, drawing in thousands of practitioners and enthusiasts globally. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in China shared glimpses from the celebration in Beijing where scores of people actively participated in the yoga session. "Mats rolled out, movement in flow, mindfulness in focus - more glimpses from the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Beijing, organised by the Embassy of India. Mats rolled out, movement in flow, mindfulness in focus - more glimpses from the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Beijing, organised by the Embassy of India.#YogaForHealthyAgeing #IDY2026 #IndiaInChina @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @moayush @iccr_hq pic.twitter.com/anhcpDwkQb — India in China (@EOIBeijing) June 20, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Global Celebrations by Indian Missions

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Japan said that it would hold the celebrations on Sunday at the Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple and invited people to come over as they engage in the ancient practice synchronizing harmony between the body, mind and soul. 📍 東京・築地本願寺 🕰️ 2026年6月21日 ・ 午前７時#健康に年を重ねるためのヨガ#国際ヨガの日 https://t.co/CYqxCIsmid — インド大使館 || India in Japan 🇮🇳 (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 20, 2026

In Oman, Ambassdor Prashant Pise invited members of the Indian community and friends of India to the Yoga Day celebrations which will take place at the Embassy tomorrow. Amb Prashant Pise cordially invites the members of the Indian community and friends of India to the IDY event tomorrow,21st June 2026 at the Embassy. Kindly RSVP at the earliest. RSVP link : https://t.co/df5JzAeEsj The countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2026 is on! pic.twitter.com/WMwEnn1uJN — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 20, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal, in coordination with the Lumbini Development Trust, BP Koirala India Nepal Foundation, organised a Yoga Day event, which was attended by senior officials and hundreds of yoga enthusiasts.

In India, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday hosted a session on Yoga ahead of the International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, with a senior diplomat sharing how the ancient practice has gained immense popularity across Russia.

History and Theme of International Yoga Day

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following the proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. This ushered in an era of holistic health revolution, in which attention was given to prevention rather than cure.

Since its first edition in 2015, India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and UN agencies. 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)