China will discuss its views on international and regional developments at the upcoming BRICS National Security Advisors meeting in New Delhi. The meeting, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval, will focus on non-traditional security challenges.

China's Agenda for BRICS NSA Meet

China will discuss its views on the current international and regional developments at the upcoming BRICS National Security Advisors here in the national capital next week. The details were shared by Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, in a post on X. He said, "During the 16th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, the Chinese side will exchange views with other BRICS members on the current international security situation, major international and regional issues, and joint response to conventional and non-conventional security challenges, and prepare politically for the BRICS Summit to be held in September."

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He added that China looked forward to enhancing communication and coordination with BRICS members to, "enrich political and security cooperation and contribute to world peace and security." During the 16th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, the Chinese side will exchange views with other BRICS members on the current international security situation, major international and regional issues, and joint response… pic.twitter.com/0Vn2cUdUJ1 — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) June 20, 2026

India to Host; Focus on Non-Traditional Security

His remarks come as India is set to host the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on 22-23 June 2026. The meeting will be chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

As per the MEA, during the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'. They will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.

According to the statement, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

India's BRICS Chairship and Expanded Agenda

The meeting comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously held it in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlights how the BRICS agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues of mutual concern and is structured around three core pillars-- political and security, economy and finance and cultural and people to people exchanges.

"BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across a wide range of global issues, including fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the WTO," the official website highlighted.

(ANI)