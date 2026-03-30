A viral video claiming to show FBI Director Kash Patel dancing has been debunked as fake. The clip, featuring an unrelated person, spread online amid a separate controversy involving an alleged email breach. A hacking group, linked to Iran, claimed responsibility for accessing Patel’s personal emails, photos from before his time as director.

A viral video claiming to show Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, dancing to a Bollywood song has been debunked as misleading, even as controversy around an alleged email breach continues to unfold.

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The clip, widely shared on social media platforms like X, appeared to show a man resembling Patel dancing energetically to the song Sun Sahiba Sun. It quickly gained traction online, drawing reactions ranging from humour to political mockery. However, fact-checks confirmed that the video has no connection to Patel and is being circulated out of context.

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The viral video surfaced shortly after a group calling itself “Handala Hack,” reportedly linked to Iran, claimed it had breached Patel’s personal email account. The group alleged it accessed over 300 emails, photos, and documents dating between 2010 and 2019, intensifying scrutiny around the FBI director.

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Amid this backdrop, the dance clip added to confusion online. Social media users later clarified that the footage is old and originally went viral in 2022. It features an unrelated individual dancing joyfully, reportedly after a personal moment, and not Patel.

Further verification, including checks using AI tools like Grok, reinforced that the person in the video is not Patel, highlighting how quickly misinformation can spread during sensitive geopolitical situations.

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While the viral clip is fake, some materials from the alleged email leak have circulated online. These reportedly include personal photos showing Patel in informal settings such as smoking cigars, riding in a vintage convertible, and taking mirror selfies. However, the authenticity and context of these leaked materials remain unverified.

The incident underscores the growing challenge of misinformation during times of geopolitical tension, particularly involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, where viral content can blur the line between fact and fiction.

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