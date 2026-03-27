Viral videos of Chhath Puja celebrations at a lake in Denton, Texas, have sparked a heated online debate. The footage, showing devotees pouring milk and other offerings into the water, has raised concerns about environmental pollution, leading to a clash between religious freedom and local ecosystem protection.

A series of videos depicting Chhath Puja festivities at a lake in Denton, Texas, has sparked a heated cultural and environmental debate, going viral for all the wrong reasons. The video, which shows devotees praying and pouring milk into the river, has stirred a discussion in the community over religious freedom against environmental protection.

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Several clips have gone popular on social media, the validity of which cannot be determined. Some feature in older videos as well. However, most videos show a big group of Indians gathering to conduct the ancient Vedic ceremony. While the event is a highly spiritual expression of appreciation to the Sun God, some Texans have flocked to social media to express their concern.

“Chhat Puja in Denton, Texas. Dumping offerings and materials into lakes is unacceptable. It harms fish and pollutes our local waters. We need to protect Texas ecosystems,” the post read.

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Chhat Puja, on the other hand, began on March 22 this year and ended on March 25. Coming back to the clip, it showed a woman wearing a saree taking dips in the lake, with several offerings in a plate that she was holding. As the camera panned towards the lakeside, several other Indians were seen celebrating the festival.

Social Media Reactions

“@SenTedCruz why is this being allowed? Why are waterways being polluted? Why do you not care?” a user said. “Littering is illegal. Fine them and deport them if they do not listen,” commented the next person.

“This is littering, why is this being allowed? Deport them,” commented the next person. “Bringing the holy cleansing Ganges river to Texas,” added another person. “As an Indian, I am in favor of arresting these people and teaching them a lesson,” wrote the next.