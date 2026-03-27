A viral video explores the potential earnings of a pani puri seller, a beloved Indian street food vendor. Based on observations at a stall, the creator estimates a monthly revenue of nearly Rs 90,000, which has sparked widespread discussion and debate on social media about the actual profitability of the business.

Pani puri is more than simply a snack. For millions of Indians, it is a daily routine, a source of comfort, and, in many cities, as dependable an aspect of the evening as the sinking sun. Whether known as gol gappa, puchka, or gup chup, it remains one of the most popular street meals in the country.

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Pani puri is commonly regarded as an inexpensive snack and is offered on practically every busy street corner, as well as outside marketplaces, schools, and communities. However, a new viral video has diverted the focus away from its flavour and popularity and onto a completely different question: how much does a pani puri seller truly make?

The creator begins by helping with basic preparation at the stand. He explains the early stages of the experience, stating that he began by "learning and observing how to cut onions, peel potatoes, and make the aloo" before progressively increasing his duties. As the day progresses, he begins to serve clients and gets a sense of how fast things move during peak hours. He comments on the initial struggle, adding, "I am not gonna lie, I was kind of nervous at the beginning, but then I got used to it." The video depicts an increasing client turnout as the evening continues.

He further emphasises the stall's high sales pace, noting, "In literally just one hour, 120 puris got over," and goes on to say, "the crowd started increasing and increasing and increasing."

Based on his observations, the developer predicts the stall's revenue. He says that the stand is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with each plate priced at Rs 30. He estimates that 80 to 100 plates are sold everyday, resulting in a daily revenue of around Rs 3,000. On this basis, he believes the stand may make close to Rs 90,000 per month and around Rs 10.8 lakh per year.

However, the video does not reflect deductions for expenses such as ingredients, rent, electricity, or other operating costs, therefore the amount is total revenue, not profit.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

When the clip became viral, it elicited significant emotions from people across platforms. Some were taken aback by the findings, while others questioned the assumptions underlying the computation. One user noted, "His earnings are higher than my CTC." Another commented, "Bro did BBA, I'm sure."

Many people replied with amusement and interest, with some even proposing they attempt similar enterprises. Comments included "Time to start a pani puri shop." and "Okay, I'm going to open a pani puri stall tomorrow."

At the same time, other people pointed out missing cost variables in the assessment. One commenter said, "You should minus the expenses and other expenses, then tell." Another user enquired, "What about the cost of raw materials, etc.?"

A subsequent comment stated, "Bro, 3000 Rs is the income, not the profit. You haven't considered the cost of supplies and overheads."