A viral video of a Mumbai auto driver claiming to earn around Rs 75,000 per month has sparked an online debate. The video compares his daily income of Rs 2,500 to entry-level corporate salaries, questioning the value placed on different professions.

A viral video from Mumbai is turning the tables on what a "good salary" looks like, and it's shot from the driver's seat of an auto. The clip, posted by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, shows a candid talk with a local car driver who claims to make roughly Rs 75,000 per month. Even after factoring in fuel and other expenses, the driver estimates his average daily income to be around Rs 2,500.

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The video opens with Verma lamenting the exorbitant expense of life in Mumbai, to which the driver reacts with an interesting perspective: while the city is costly, it also offers several options for making money. "Yahan paisa itna hai, barsata hai," he continues, implying that money flows freely to those who know where to search.

Verma goes on to compute the driver's monthly income using these daily profits, arriving at a value comparable to entry-level corporate salary. He points out that many recent graduates begin their jobs with much lower salaries, raising problems about how various occupations are valued. He also highlights the non-monetary aspects of the job, noting that driving an auto allows for daily human interaction and potential networking, unlike the routine of “sitting in a cubicle.”

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Social Media Reactions

The video has since sparked a wider debate online, with users divided over the comparison. While some were thrilled with the pay, others were quick to point out the reality of the work. "True, but it's more than just the money," one user replied, citing long hours, exposure to harsh weather, and a lack of job security.

Another user wrote: “Uska promotion ya switch bhi nahi hoga shyd lifetime itna hi kamayega.” A third user wrote: “Without Tax 😅 flexibility in job 😂”