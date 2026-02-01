India assumed the Chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from Thailand at the 9th Conclave of Chiefs in Visakhapatnam. The Indian Navy outlined a vision to enhance maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

India on Friday assumed the Chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) at the 9th Conclave of Chiefs, held in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in regional maritime cooperation.

According to a statement, the conclave brought together Chiefs of Navies and Heads of Maritime Security Agencies from 33 countries, including IONS Members, Observers and other Indian Ocean littoral nations. The wide participation, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, reflected growing alignment among navies committed to strengthening maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

In a historic moment for the forum, the Indian Navy assumed the Chairmanship from the Royal Thai Navy, marking India's return to the helm of IONS after 16 years. India had earlier held the inaugural Chairmanship from 2008 to 2010.

India Outlines Forward-Looking Vision

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and now Chair of IONS, outlined a forward-looking vision aimed at enhancing the functional relevance of the forum. He emphasised strengthening key Working Groups on Maritime Security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and Information Sharing and Interoperability as principal drivers of cooperation among member nations.

Key Developments at the Conclave

Among key developments at the Conclave was the launch of an upgraded IONS website, undertaken by the Indian Navy to improve usability, ensure institutional continuity, and enable secure engagement among member navies. The Philippines was inducted as an Observer, while Oman joined the IONS Working Group on HADR, expanding the forum's collaborative scope and reinforcing its cooperative outreach, the release stated.

India's Initiatives as IONS Chair

During its tenure, India announced several initiatives, including the conduct of the IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX), continued deployment of IOS SAGAR to member countries with participation of personnel from IONS navies and maritime security agencies onboard, and structured Maritime Information Sharing Workshops and dialogues aimed at boosting operational coordination, professional exchanges and capability development.

The 9th Conclave signals a renewed phase in the evolution of IONS, with India's assumption of the Chairmanship underscoring expanded engagement, strengthened momentum and a collective commitment to ensuring maritime stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)