A Miss Grand Thailand contestant, Kamolwan Chanago, experienced an on-stage mishap when her dental veneers slipped out during a speech. She handled the incident with remarkable composure, quickly fixing them and continuing, which earned her applause and praise for her professionalism after a video of the moment went viral.

A participant at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant received a wave of applause from the crowd for how she managed an on-stage incident when her dental veneers slid out mid-speech during the preliminary round. The event, which occurred in front of judges and a live audience, temporarily interrupted Kamolwan Chanago's turn on stage as she delivered her introduction.

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However, Chanago did not panic and maintained his composure. She took a few seconds to look away, hastily corrected her veneers, and then returned to face the crowd. Her calm and assured response quickly captivated the audience, who roared as she proceeded.

She continued on stage with increased elegance, posing in her evening gown and smiled for the cameras as if nothing had occurred. A video of the incident went viral on social media, with viewers praising her professionalism and poise under pressure.

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Instead of panicking, she stayed composed and continued speaking, earning applause from the live audience. After finishing her introduction, she briefly turned away and returned to face the crowd again.

The event occurred during the preliminary round of the competition. The winner, who will be announced on Saturday, will represent Thailand in the Miss Grand International 2026 contest held in India.

How Did Social Media React?

The incident was captured on camera in front of a large audience, and the video soon spread rapidly across social media platforms. The moment drew millions of views and sparked conversations about the pressures contestants face during high-profile competitions.

As the video spread across platforms, netizens were quick to react, with opinions divided. Some couldn’t help but cringe, with comments like, “Lol so embarrassing” and "Are they fake teeth?”

Others, however, applauded her poise, noting, "She managed it so well" and praising her confidence under pressure. A few also triggered a larger discussion about beauty standards, with one user writing, "Really beauty pageants should award natural beauty instead of who looks better in makeup and extensions."