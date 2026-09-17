A viral video captures a Chinese woman's first experience eating Indian biryani, drawing attention for her hilarious attempt to use a spoon like chopsticks. The internet reacted warmly to the cultural crossover, drawing parallels to a previous instance where a YouTuber introduced a skeptical Chinese woman to Indian cuisine.

A simple spoon turned into the funniest part of a Chinese woman's first Indian food experience. A video showing her trying biryani for the first time has caught attention online, not just because she enjoyed the dish, but because of the unusual way she used the spoon.

When eating a new kind of meal, those who typically use chopsticks could find a spoon foreign. The woman in the video appears thrilled when her dish of biryani comes and starts eating it right away. However, she holds the spoon almost like a pair of chopsticks and attempts to pick up the rice with it instead of utilising it as she would normally. Her focus remains on enjoying the biryani, even though her way of using the spoon makes the moment unintentionally funny.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Do you have Chinese biryani? Because we have Indian Chinese food.”

Another shared, “Two neighbours sharing their thousands of year old cultures through love. Two countries are related with Buddha, ancient trade, even in India, there is a Chinese community living in Kolkata. They have their whole authentic food market.”

“Obsessed with Chopsticks,” a comment read. An individual stated, “How to marry a Chinese girl.” One more added, “Sister, are you Chinese or stupid? Chinese people are intelligent.”

YouTuber Passenger Paramvir previously had an intriguing culinary encounter with a Chinese woman who thought Indian cuisine was unclean. She felt that Indian food was unsafe to consume after seeing him recordings of people cooking in strange and unclean situations in India. Laughing at the footage, Paramvir said that comparable instances exist in other nations as well. He went on to say that not all Indian eateries are represented in these movies and that many Indian restaurants maintain good hygiene.

To help her understand this better, Paramvir took her to an Indian restaurant in China. They ordered popular dishes like dal makhani, shahi paneer and naan. The woman was hesitant at first, but her reaction changed after she tasted the food. She enjoyed the meal and called it yummy.