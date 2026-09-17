Yuva Sena activists in Maharashtra protested the local administration's inaction regarding the stray dog menace by releasing live pups inside the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office. The dramatic demonstration, which included placing a garland of currency notes on an official's desk, aimed to highlight the growing danger to residents.

A protest over stray dogs in Maharashtra took an unusual turn when a group of activists walked into a Nagar Panchayat office with the very problem they wanted the administration to fix: stray dogs. The dogs were unleashed inside the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office in Nashik by Vikram Randhave, the Yuva Sena District Chief, in protest of what he said was the administration's inaction on the rising problem of stray dogs.

The stray pups were seen packed into little bags and then set free on the official's table in the footage that went viral on social media. They hurried around the table, taking in their surroundings, and appeared anxious.

Randhave also made his displeasure clear in another unusual manner, placing a garland of currency notes on the table of Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre. The purpose of the theatrical protest was to draw attention to the ongoing concerns with stray dogs in and around Niphad town.

Protesters said that the number of stray dogs had been rising and that this was causing problems for women, children, the elderly, and driving. They said that a number of persons had been bitten and that the administration had not responded to their persistent complaints and requests for action.

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During the recent Ganeshotsav festivities, Randhave also brought up the subject, saying that people attending Ganesh mandals were afraid because of the stray dogs. He called for prompt sterilisation campaigns, appropriate dog-catching procedures, and steps to reduce the number of stray dogs. Randhave criticised the city administration, claiming that no significant progress had been made despite the matter being brought up for days. He charged that rather than addressing municipal issues, the administration was concentrating on tendering procedures.

Randhave further warned that if the administration failed to act, he would repeat the protest and once again release stray dogs inside the Chief Officer’s office in the presence of citizens. Last month, a similar unusual protest took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, where a man wearing a dog mask was brought to a public hearing to highlight alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation’s stray-dog sterilisation drive.

The protest turned an everyday civic complaint into a scene that was hard for the administration to ignore, quite literally bringing the stray-dog issue inside its own office.