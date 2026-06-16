Matan Grinberg, the CEO of AI startup Factory, has taken an unconventional approach to employee wellbeing by purchasing high-end sleep technology for his staff. Each employee received a $3,000 Eight Sleep mattress cover, a decision Grinberg equates to how elite sports teams manage athlete recovery to maximize performance and brain power.

As many technology companies continue to reassess workplace benefits, one artificial intelligence startup chief has taken an unconventional approach to employee wellbeing by investing thousands of dollars in sleep technology for his workforce. The CEO of AI firm Factory, Matan Grinberg, disclosed that during the company's early years, he bought high-end sleep equipment for each employee. Each employee received an Eight Sleep mattress cover, which now costs around $3,000 (about Rs 2,83,746), according to Grinberg, who spoke on the "20VC" podcast.

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Reflecting on the decision, he remarked: "The decadence of startups, right?"

Since its founding in 2023, Factory has rapidly grown. The business raised $150 million in investment in April and now has about 120 employees. Blackstone, Sequoia Capital, and Khosla Ventures are among the investors supporting the company.

The sleep goods were given out when the business employed about thirty people, according to Business Insider. The mattress coverings from Eight Sleep use a liquid-based heating and cooling mechanism to control the temperature of the bed. It is possible to set up the technology so that two persons sharing a bed may select different temperatures on either side. Adjustable elevation elements that raise or lower areas of the bed are another characteristic of more modern models.

In a subsequent interview with Business Insider, Grinberg explained that he views employee recovery and rest in much the same way elite sports teams approach athletic performance. "I want to make sure everyone is squeezing out every ounce of brain power they have," he said. "To do that, you need to get good sleep."

According to the entrepreneur, his attention to worker effectiveness goes beyond sleep. Because of worries about how highly processed and sugary meals affect focus and mental acuity, he has also worked to limit their availability in the workplace.

Rather, the firm offers more costly substitutes, such as bottled matcha drinks and protein-based snacks. Grinberg emphasised that his perspective is different from the widely reported workplace culture that was previously connected to large technological companies during the past ten years. He criticised what he described as an era in which companies attempted to attract staff through extravagant but work-unrelated perks.

Grinberg claims that since sleep quality has a direct impact on welfare and performance, it is a more significant kind of employee assistance.

He said that even though Factory has expanded greatly since the first launch, recently hired employees have not yet gotten Eight Sleep items. He is debating whether the mattress system itself or a similar wellness allowance should be a permanent component of the company's personnel package.

Factory is not the only firm to try out novel rewards for its employees.