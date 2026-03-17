The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has condemned China for 'hypocrisy' over its Islamophobia stance, accusing Beijing of using it to deflect from its own repressive policies against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the region.

ETGE Accuses China of 'Hypocrisy' on Islamophobia

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned People's Republic of China for what it described as "hypocrisy" in invoking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, accusing Beijing of attempting to deflect attention from its policies in East Turkistan.

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In an official statement, the ETGE said China's claims of opposing Islamophobia come in contradiction to its actions on the ground, particularly following the adoption of what it referred to as an "Ethnic Unity Law."

Allegations of Assimilation and Cultural Suppression

The ETGE alleged that the legislation is being used as a tool to enforce assimilation and suppress the religious and cultural identities of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Turkic Muslim communities. The ETGE stated that the law "criminalises religious and cultural diversity" and imposes Han Chinese language, culture, and ideology, calling it part of a broader strategy of "colonial domination."

According to the ETGE, such measures violate international norms related to racial and religious discrimination. Highlighting what it described as longstanding repression, the ETGE said that, for decades, Chinese authorities have exercised strict control over Islamic practices in the region.

The ETGE alleged that mosques and religious sites have been destroyed, Islamic texts removed, and practices such as prayer, fasting, and traditional greetings restricted or criminalised. The ETGE further claimed that millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have been subjected to arbitrary detention, imprisonment, and forced labour. It also alleged that officially sanctioned religious institutions operate under tight state control and serve as "showcases" aligned with state policy rather than genuine centres of worship.

Conflicting Narratives and International Appeal

According to the statement, Chinese authorities have justified such policies under the framework of counter-terrorism and "de-extremification," which it said disproportionately targets individuals based on their ethnic and religious identity. The ETGE also accused Chinese officials of portraying Islamic beliefs in negative terms to legitimise such actions.

Describing China as a "leading state perpetrator of Islamophobia," the ETGE said Beijing's remarks on combating Islamophobia were intended to "mislead the international community" and divert attention from alleged human rights abuses.

The ETGE called on the international community, particularly Muslim-majority countries and organisations, to reject what it termed China's "deceptive narrative." The ETGE urged global actors to support the rights of people in East Turkistan, including calls for self-determination and what it described as the restoration of sovereignty.

Beijing Rejects Allegations

The Chinese government has consistently rejected allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, stating that its policies are aimed at countering extremism, promoting development, and ensuring social stability. (ANI)