A popular Chinese live-streamer saw a dramatic and rapid drop in her follower count after a beauty filter malfunctioned during a live broadcast, briefly exposing her unfiltered appearance to viewers. The glitch, captured in a viral clip shared widely on social media, triggered shock and disappointment among many fans who felt misled by the streamer’s online persona.

The streamer, known for her flawless and camera-ready look enhanced by a heavy beauty filter during livestreams, had amassed a large following by presenting an idealised version of her face. During the recent session, the digital filter suddenly failed, revealing more natural features and skin texture for a brief moment before the enhanced overlay returned. The unexpected glimpse of her unfiltered face was enough to prompt a wave of unfollows, with reports indicating she lost around 140,000 followers in the aftermath.

This incident quickly ignited discussions on social media about digital authenticity and beauty standards. Some users debated the role of filters in shaping online identities, while others criticised the streamer for not presenting her true appearance, suggesting that followers were drawn more to the filtered image than her personality or content. Others noted that beauty filters — prevalent on many livestreaming platforms — often blur reality and create unrealistic expectations among audiences.

The glitch has become a stark example of how technology can influence public perception and fan engagement in the influencer world, where appearances often play a major role in attracting and retaining followers. Viewers’ reactions underscored the fragile nature of online fame and how quickly support can dissipate when perceived trust or authenticity is lost.

As the debate continues, experts say this event highlights broader issues around transparency in digital media and the psychological impact of virtual enhancements on users’ self-image and expectations.