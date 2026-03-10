MJ Akbar stated India shouldn't be hyphenated with Pakistan, calling it a 'concocted, fragile jelly state' run by autocrats. He adds that Pakistan's economy is incapable and it will 'bleed', while also dismissing the UN as an 'impotent body'.

'Pakistan a fragile, concocted state'

Former Minister of State in MEA, MJ Akbar, on Tuesday said that India should not be hyphenated with Pakistan, as it is a "concocted" state. Akbar, while speaking to ANI, said that the nation has not had a legitimate government. "I refuse to hyphenate India with Pakistan. And please don't do that. Pakistan is a fragile jelly state. It's an artificial state. It is a concocted state, right? It has not had a legitimate government. It is at the moment being run by autocrats in uniform and dictators in uniform, right? Who will try and the army which will try and squeeze savings everywhere except in the army," he said.

Akbar said that Pakistan should be left the way it is, as it will never be questioned. "Their lifestyle will never be challenged, and their power will never be. Let Pakistan worry about itself. Pakistan is, as I said, a fragile, jelly state. It keeps quivering all the time, and its ability to bear the consequences not merely of energy prices but of potential job losses in the Gulf. It doesn't have an economy which is capable. So it will bleed," he said.

'UN is an impotent body'

Akbar further said that the UN need not be discussed because it has not evolved since the 1950s. "Why do you mention the United Nations? It's an impotent body. It has become important because it has not reformed. The United Nations was relevant in 1946, 47, 48, 49, 50, maybe through the 50s. Since then, the five victors of World War II cannot run the world permanently, as if the world hadn't changed from 1950 on. So to discuss the United Nations is a waste of time," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 27, 2025, highlighting the need for UN reform and India's readiness to assume greater responsibilities in driving UN reforms. (ANI)