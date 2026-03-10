Canadian Politician Nina Tangri stated that women should be recognized daily, not just on Women's Day. In Delhi, she urged prayers for women in war zones and highlighted the importance of empowerment and India-Canada business ties.

Canadian Politician Nina Tangri said that one doesn't need to recognise women only on Women's Day, but everyday. Tangri, while talking to reporters, said that one should pray for women and their safety in the war-prone areas. "I think we all have to think about all the people around the world, especially women... We should pray for them and their safety... We should be thankful that how fortunate we are to be able to wake up every day and not worry about terrorism, war and all of those things," she said.

"Well, I think it's just incredibly important when we think about how we can empower women and how we can empower each other. Right? I think it's just wonderful that we just don't need to recognize women on International Women's Day. We need to encourage and inspire women each and every single day. I think that's what's most important," she added.

On India-Canada Business Relations

Tangri said that she enjoyed being at the business event in Delhi, as the world succeeds when businesses do. "So I was joining the Indio-Canada of Commerce on this trade mission and being the Minister of Small Business and being here to celebrate business to business meetings, business to government, government to government. So we're able to talk to each other to make sure we can make sure businesses succeed because we know when business succeeds everyone succeeds right," she said.

She further added, "So I think with Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and IABC here too I've been able to partner many many businesses together. So based on the timing I was not able to be in Canada so many of my colleagues so we pre-did some videos so that I could post them while I was away. being here today with all these amazing, wonderful women celebrating International Women's Day, I think has just been very encouraging."

About Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce

Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) (established in 1977) is a Toronto-based bilateral trade promotion organization fostering economic and business relations between Canada and India, and creating business opportunities for Canadian small businesses. (ANI)