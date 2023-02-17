Vietnam Police find over 2,000 dead cats, 480 live animals intended for traditional medicine; check details

According to animal welfare organisation Four Paws International, it is estimated that up to a million cats fall victim to the illegal wildlife trade every year in Vietnam.

Vietnamese police have discovered nearly over 2,000 dead cats that were reportedly intended for use in traditional medicine, state media said on Friday (February 17). According to reports, the bodies of the felines were found on Thursday at a slaughterhouse in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta, along with 480 live animals.

The cats were in cold storage and believed to be destined for northern Vietnam. Some in Vietnam believe that extracts from cat bones can help cure conditions such as asthma and osteoporosis.

In this country, consumption of dogs and cats are legal. Many restaurants serve the meat but need certificates to show the origin of the animals. The slaughterhouse in Dong Thap failed to provide paperwork authorising the killings and detailing traceability.

So far, no one has been arrested in the case. The traditional medicine industry in the country is a major driver of the illegal wildlife trade in Asia, and Vietnam is both a consumption and transport hub.