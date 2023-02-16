Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I will smoke...' Russian passenger goes topless on aircraft, tries to enter cockpit, bites cabin crew

    A woman passenger was restrained mid-flight in Russia for allegedly trying to break into the cockpit while telling others they’d all die. Anzhelika Moskvitina, 49, stripped and went topless, smoked in the toilet during turbulence and then bit a male flight attendant aboard an Aeroflot airlines flight from Stavropol to Moscow.
     

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    A woman bit a flight attendant, took her top off, smoked in the toilet of a plane and threatened to break into the cockpit, a video from a Russian flight shows.  Anzhelika Moskvitina, 49, was most likely drunk when she used the restroom on the Aeroflot trip from Stavropol to Moscow.

    After some turbulence on the aircraft, she reportedly went to smoke. She then informed other guests that they were all destined to die after exiting the restroom. Even when the cabin crew attempted to calm her down and get her to put her clothes back on, she continued to remove her top and display her chest.

    According to the video, a staff member instructed her to "take a seat and get dressed."

    "What about your clothing? Do you realise that you are acting inappropriately on the aircraft? Children are present. At least respect them," a flight attendant told the defiant woman.

    She replied: “I respect children. What’s more, I love children. I understand I'll go to the mental hospital or a prison. But I want to go to the cockpit.”

    She vehemently objected as the crew attempted to assist her in getting dressed. “Please go away from me. Kill me here, but I will smoke,” she could be heard saying in the clip.

    According to media reports, business class customers reportedly helped the crew hold the woman in plastic handcuffs after helping the crew help place a bra back on the woman.

    She bit a male flight attendant who then required medical attention during the commotion. The police ultimately handcuffed her and took her into custody at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. The Aeroflot airline has called for new legislation to address disruptive behaviour by passengers.

