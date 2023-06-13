Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIDEO | Transgender influencer goes TOPLESS on White House lawn at Biden pride month celebration

    On Saturday, US President Joe Biden hosted a Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn. The event was intended to show solidarity with gay and transgender people, who the White House alleges are under attack from conservative state legislatures.

    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Rose Montoya, a transgender influencer has sparked controversy after posting a video going topless at the White House's Pride Month celebration. A video showed Rose Montoya meeting First Lady Jill Biden and later shaking hands with President Joe Biden, while gleefully sharing a pro-transgender message to the camera.

    The video also showed Montoya going topless at White House's Pride Month Celebration in front of US President Joe Biden. Montoya was also seen making a series of suggestive poses in front of the White House. The video was met with sharp criticism from conservatives online.

    In a tweet, Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk said, "GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok 'influencer' Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden's White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed."

    Watch the video here:

    National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker also posted a tweet and said, "The adults are back in charge! This is a GOP campaign ad for the Fall of 2024. If you think this is going to play well in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, you are delusional."

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
