    Meet Jazmyn Forrest, Australian woman who spent over $100,000 to look like Barbie doll

    It is also said that Jazmyn was already planning her procedures when she was 15 but had to wait until she was 18 to be legal for certain operations. When those three years finally came, she went under the knife for the first time for a breast augmentation.

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Many young girls wish to grow up looking like a Barbie doll. For many children, owning a Barbie doll meant the world, but as they become older, most of them move past that stage. But can one imagine someone shelling out over $100,000 (about Rs 82,67,900) to resemble a "real life Barbie princess"?

    Jazmyn Forrest, a 25-year-old woman from Queensland, Australia, underwent several plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures to transform herself to look like Barbie. It is reportedly said that Jazmyn was just 18 years old when she underwent her first procedure while on a holiday in Los Angeles.

    Speaking to a news channel, Jazmyn claimed she always wanted to look like Barbie. "Ever since I was a kid, I thought how friendly and likeable Barbie was and always wanted to look like her," she said.

    A year later, the influencer had liposuction all over her body to remove fat from under the skin. The Barbie-lookalike even travelled to California, US, at 19 to get a second breast procedure.

    Although her first surgery had complications, Jazmyn is really happy with the outcome. She also started looking into procedures in South Korea, known as the "plastic surgery capital of the world".

    "I was a teenager when I first thought about having plastic surgery. With each surgery, I really do get treated better by both men and women, while my confidence also skyrockets," Jazmyn said.

    "I see my body twice a day before I shower, and I see my face twice a day when I brush my teeth, so it really helps my self-esteem. It is so worth investing in your body and face, as that is what the world sees," she added.

