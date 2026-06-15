US President Donald Trump said the full text of the 'very powerful' US-Iran MoU will be released publicly soon after its signing. A senior official confirmed the release would be within 24-48 hours, highlighting a commitment to transparency.

'A very powerful document': Trump on MoU text release

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the full text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran will be made public soon, calling the agreement a "very powerful document". Speaking during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Evian on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump said the document would likely be released after the formal signing ceremony expected later this week.

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Asked when the agreement would be made public, Trump replied, "I think pretty soon. I would say I mean, I want it to be released because it's a very powerful document." "This is a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So, probably pretty soon. I would say after sometime after Friday," he added.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, a senior US administration official confirmed that the complete memorandum of understanding would be released publicly within the next 24 to 48 hours, underscoring the administration's commitment to transparency. "The MOU will be released publicly," the official said. "One of our principles here is we want to have full transparency on this."

While the Trump administration has disclosed several details of the agreement, the full text has not yet been published, despite the United States and Iran digitally signing the document on Sunday. Pakistan's Foreign Minister has said that a formal signing ceremony for the agreement is expected to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. Trump is currently in Europe attending the G7 Summit.

Switzerland welcomes deal, ships resume movement

Switzerland welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as an important step towards de-escalation and regional stability in the Near and Middle East. In a response to ANI, the spokesperson for the Swiss Foreign Ministry said peace and security in the region remain a priority of Swiss foreign policy.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said it is currently in close contact with the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Switzerland later this week. "Peace and security in the Near and Middle East are a priority of Swiss foreign policy. Switzerland welcomes the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan with the support of Qatar and other states, as an important step towards de-escalation. The FDFA is currently in close contact with the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding in Switzerland at the end of the week", said the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry to ANI.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that ships, including several carrying oil, had started moving out of the Strait of Hormuz following his announcement of the completion of the Iran-US peace deal aimed at ending the hostilities in the region. In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that maritime traffic through the strategically important waterway had resumed and described the designated shipping route as secure. "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway', which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!!" Trump wrote in his post.

VP Vance outlines 'performance-based' sanctions relief

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the deal with Iran was "complete" and will be signed on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.

Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, Vance said no financial concessions had been made to Iran following the signing of the deal. "We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance said, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.

The US Vice President underscored that the deal would be implemented on a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief linked to concrete actions by Iran as per the agreement. "Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they're not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow," he said.

Vance added that the agreement offered Iran an opportunity to reintegrate into the global economy, provided it adhered to the terms of the deal. "This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing," he said.

Asked whether Israel's decision to "not bind" with the agreement and to maintain troops in Lebanon could complicate the implementation of the deal, Vance acknowledged the challenges of securing lasting peace in the region. "Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they're a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all," he said.

However, Vance expressed optimism about the broader implications of the agreement, describing it as beneficial for multiple stakeholders in the region. "But what we fundamentally believe is that this is going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America, and again, potentially for the people of Iran as well," he said.

Israel 'not bound' by agreement

His remarks come after Trump on Sunday stated that a deal with Iran was "complete" and that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday. He further stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region. "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

However, following Trump's announcement, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a post on X, stated that Israel is not bound by the Trump agreement, noting that Israel maintains its absolute sovereignty. "Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," the post read.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that Lebanon must be included in the final agreement with the US, with Iranian officials describing it as an "integral part" of the border arrangement. (ANI)