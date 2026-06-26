EAM S Jaishankar met 17 European journalists in New Delhi, discussing India's growth, its view on global flux, and strengthening India-Europe ties. He expressed hope that their visit would foster a nuanced appreciation of India's development.

Jaishankar Briefs European Media on India's Transformation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with 17 European journalists in New Delhi. The meeting focused on the evolving landscape of India's domestic growth and the strengthening relationship between India and Europe.

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During the interaction, the EAM outlined several critical themes regarding India's current trajectory and its international outlook. The Minister spoke at length about the significant changes currently underway across India. Discussions addressed the "current state of flux" the world is experiencing, emphasising India's perspective on global stability.

The EAM highlighted the increasing alignment and shared interests between India and Europe. He said on X, "A pleasure to interact with a group of journalists from various European countries, today in Delhi. Spoke to them about the profound transformations underway in India, the current state of flux the world is in, and the growing convergences between India & Europe."

Expressing optimism regarding the delegation's visit, the External Affairs Minister noted his confidence that the journalists' direct engagements and travels throughout the country would foster a more nuanced appreciation of India's development. He further stated his belief that these interactions would help promote a "deeper understanding of India and the potential of India-Europe partnership". A pleasure to interact with a group of journalists from various European countries, today in Delhi. Spoke to them about the profound transformations underway in India, the current state of flux the world is in, and the growing convergences between India & Europe. Confident that… pic.twitter.com/8yuMmDE0OU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2026

The 17 European countries whose journalists participated in the visit and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. Present in the meeting were the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Assistant Secretary Pooja Kapoor, among others.

BJP Engages with European Envoys Under 'KNOW BJP' Initiative

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President Nitin Nabin interacted with the mission heads of European Union member countries under the party's ongoing KNOW BJP initiative on Friday. Representatives from several countries were present at the meeting. These included Slovakia, Romania, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland and EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, among others.

Ahead of the interaction, the BJP said in a press statement that the interaction would aim at providing an opportunity to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP's journey, ideology, organisational structure, governance model and ongoing activities.

Earlier in June, Nepal's ruling party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane, arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi to meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin. His visit, part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, aims to strengthen cross-border political understanding.

The "KNOW BJP" initiative was launched by former BJP President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2023. (ANI)