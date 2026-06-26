Former South African President Jacob Zuma visited Haridwar's Dakshin Kali Temple to offer prayers. Accompanied by High Commissioner Anil Sooklal, he sought blessings for South Africa's upcoming elections and expressed his intent to contest again.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma offered prayers at the Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Temple in Haridwar during his visit to Uttarakhand on Friday. He was accompanied by South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal and also met Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri during his visit. Zuma visited the revered Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir and offered prayers at the temple. He later interacted with spiritual leaders and devotees present at the temple premises.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Zuma Seeks Blessings for Elections

Speaking to the media, Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri said that Zuma's visit marked his first trip to Haridwar and that the former South African President had come to seek blessings at the temple. "Former South African President Jacob Zuma visited Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir today. He is friends with Ajay Gupta who is a disciple and member of the ashram family. High Commissioner of South Africa Anil Sooklal, UP Minister Y.P. Singh and all of us came to Saharanpur from Delhi. From Saharanpur, we headed to Haridwar... He is here in Haridwar, Uttarakhand for the very first time. Local elections will be held in South Africa in November and in 2029, presidential elections will be held there. So, he came here to offer prayers..."

'I Am Going to Win the Elections'

Following the prayers, Zuma expressed happiness over his visit to India and said he looked forward to returning for a longer stay in the future. He also spoke about his tenure as the President and his plans to contest elections again in South Africa. Zuma told the media, "I am very happy that I visited this great country at the right time...I had led the country at one point, but they put me aside and I remained there. I realised that they were messing up the country. They were not taking the country forward. I decided to take a decision to retake the country forward...I feel I am going to win the elections because the people of God have been with me."

He further expressed gratitude to those who facilitated his visit and said he intended to return to India for a longer duration after completing his commitments in South Africa. "After we finish what we are doing in our country, I will pay a visit here which will not be just 2-3 days but a big one. So that I can say 'thank you' to my brothers and friends here for giving me this opportunity to come here..." (ANI)