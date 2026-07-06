A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Venezuela, its intensity captured in a viral video of water surging from a swimming pool. Despite strong tremors felt across the region, the quake’s significant depth helped limit widespread surface damage. Authorities assessed the situation and warned residents about potential aftershocks.

A dramatic video capturing the impact of a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake in Venezuela has gone viral on social media, offering a chilling glimpse into the force of the tremor. The footage shows water surging violently out of a backyard swimming pool as the ground shakes, underscoring the intensity of the earthquake.

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The earthquake struck northern Venezuela, with tremors felt across several parts of the country and neighbouring regions. According to seismic monitoring agencies, the quake occurred at a significant depth, which helped limit widespread surface damage despite its strong magnitude. Authorities continued to assess the situation, while residents reported feeling prolonged shaking that prompted many to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

The now-viral video, recorded from a residential property, shows calm pool water suddenly transforming into powerful waves that spill over the edges of the pool. The dramatic scene has been widely shared online, with viewers comparing the movement to a miniature tsunami. The clip quickly gained traction across social media, drawing attention to the unpredictable nature of earthquakes and the dangers they pose even in seemingly safe environments.

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Emergency officials urged residents to remain alert for possible aftershocks and to follow safety advisories issued by local authorities. Although initial reports did not indicate catastrophic damage or a tsunami threat, disaster response teams continued monitoring affected areas and inspecting infrastructure for any structural impact.

The viral footage sparked widespread discussion online, with users expressing shock at the raw power of the quake. Many commented on how the video vividly demonstrated the energy released during seismic events, while others shared messages of support for people in the affected regions.

One user wrote, "Nature's power is terrifying." Another commented, "This looks like a scene from a disaster movie." The clip prompted renewed conversations about earthquake preparedness and the importance of having emergency response plans in place, particularly in seismically active regions.

Experts say earthquakes of this magnitude can generate intense ground motion capable of producing dramatic effects such as sloshing water, swaying buildings and falling objects, even when structural damage remains limited.