A patriotic skydiving display at a Northern California rodeo took a terrifying turn when a flag-carrying parachutist crash-landed just metres from spectators, turning a festive Independence Day celebration into a heart-stopping moment captured on video.

A patriotic skydiving display at a Northern California rodeo took a terrifying turn when a flag-carrying parachutist crash-landed just metres from spectators, turning a festive Independence Day celebration into a heart-stopping moment captured on video. The incident unfolded at the Folsom Pro Rodeo near Sacramento, where skydiver Ross was performing a ceremonial jump while carrying a giant American flag as part of the Independence Day festivities leading up to America's upcoming 250th birthday celebrations. What began as a powerful tribute to national pride quickly spiralled into an unexpected mishap as Ross approached the landing zone.

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Viral footage shows the skydiver descending smoothly toward the rodeo arena with the American flag flowing behind him. Moments before touchdown, however, the massive flag appeared to become entangled in a nearby tree, abruptly disrupting his descent.

The snag threw Ross off course, causing him to lose control before crashing into a small tent positioned near the arena. The force of the impact flattened the tent and unfolded alarmingly close to spectator stands packed with attendees, narrowly avoiding a potentially far more serious accident.

The video ends shortly after the dramatic landing, leaving many viewers worried about Ross' condition.

Relief came soon after, as rodeo organisers confirmed the skydiver escaped without any injuries.

In a statement shared with Fox 40, organisers said, “On behalf of the Folsom Pro Rodeo and Choose Folsom, our skydiver Ross is safe and walked into our arena, post jump, to a standing ovation. He will be skydiving into our arena again tonight, July 3rd.”

The organisers also shared the same update with ABC News, confirming Ross' safety and announcing that he would return for another jump later that evening.