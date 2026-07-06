The MEA has issued a stern warning against fraudulent social media accounts falsely claiming to advise the ministry on policy matters. These accounts solicit money for paid sessions and have no connection to the government body, the ministry clarified.

MEA Issues Stern Advisory Against Online Fraudsters

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a stern advisory warning the public against fraudulent social media accounts that falsely claim to guide the ministry on critical policy areas, including trade and migration. In a post shared by its official FactCheck handle on X, the ministry flagged that certain individuals are misrepresenting their credentials online by implying they hold advisory roles within the establishment. These deceptive accounts are reportedly soliciting money by offering paid sessions on how to collaborate with the ministry.

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Scammers Falsely Claiming Advisory Roles

Categorically distancing itself from these handles, the MEA clarified that these individuals have no association with the government body. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry that certain individuals on social media platforms are making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy-related matters, including trade, migration, and other issues. Further, these handles are also offering paid advice/sessions on how to work with MEA. These individuals have no connection to the Ministry, and the Ministry urges all to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms," the official handle posted.

It has come to the notice of the Ministry that certain individuals on social media platforms are making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy related matters including on trade, migration and other issues. Further, these handles are also offering paid… — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) July 5, 2026

Call for Vigilance Amid Misinformation Campaign

In light of these activities, the ministry has strongly urged citizens to remain vigilant and rely exclusively on verified official channels for any authentic communication or assistance. This advisory forms a core part of the government's wider campaign to tackle misinformation, impersonation, and online fraud. In line with this, authorities have consistently warned citizens against trusting unofficial accounts that exploit the names of government departments or fabricate claims of insider access to deceive the public for financial gain. (ANI)