US-Israeli strikes hit Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, damaging key buildings, says Institute for the Study of War. Air defenses weakened, Hezbollah sites struck, and shipping tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Institute for the Study of War- a leading international policy research organization observed that the US-Israeli strikes into Iran on Monday struck the Natanz Nuclear facility, causing severe damage to at least three buildings. Sharing the analysis in a series of posts on X, ISW said, that the combined US-Israeli force continued to degrade Iranian air defenses to maintain air superiority over western Iran and Tehran.

"The combined force struck the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Esfahan Province on March 2, which marks the first attack on an Iranian nuclear site since the start of the US-Israeli campaign on February 28. An Israeli analyst, citing March 2 satellite imagery, reported that strikes targeted Natanz and severely damaged at least three buildings", the post said.

It further noted that the combined and several airstrikes on March 2 targeted Iranian internal security sites responsible for maintaining security, suppressing protests, and spreading regime propaganda.

Operations Against Hezbollah and Iraqi Militias

In another post it mentioned that the IDF continued to conduct airstrikes targeting Hezbollah military sites and institutions in Lebanon on March 2 and said that it degraded Hezbollah's ability to conduct retaliatory attacks against Israel. It further noted that the IDF reported that it struck over 70 Hezbollah weapons depots, launch sites, and launchers in southern Lebanon. It also mentioned that several attacks targeted Iranian-backed Iraqi militias in Iraq on March 1 and 2.

Iran's Maritime Disruption Efforts

ISW also said that Iran is attempting to disrupt international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and likely seeks to push the Gulf states to pressure the US and Israel to end its operations against Iran.

Escalation to Full-Scale Conflict

The observation comes as a full-scale conflict erupted in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major "military offensive" launched on February 28. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. World leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows, though fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)

