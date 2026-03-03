US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Congress justifying recent military strikes against Iran. He cited protecting US forces and interests and ensuring maritime commerce. Iran retaliated with missiles, escalating the regional conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) sent an official letter to Congress about the U.S. strikes against Iran, where he justified military action, reported Fox News.

Trump's Letter to Congress Justifies Strikes

In his letter Trump said that the strikes were conducted at his direction on February 28 to protect US interests, ensuring free flow of maritime commerce via Strait of Hormuz and for the collective self-defence of regional allies, including allies.

"At my direction, on February 28, 2026, United States forces conducted precision strikes against numerous targets within Iran including ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defenses, and command and control capabilities. These strikes were undertaken to protect United States forces in the region, protect the United States homeland, advance vital United States national interests, including ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, and in collective self-defense of our regional allies, including Israel," Trump wrote

Trump added that no United States ground forces were used in these strikes, and the mission was planned and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties, deter future attacks, and neutralize Iran's malign activities.

Iran's Continued Threat and US Stance

He recalled the operation Midnight Hammer undertaken by the US last year and said that despite its success, Iran continued to seek and employ nuclear weapons.

"Its array of ballistic, cruise, anti- ship, and other missiles pose a direct threat to and are attacking United States forces, commercial vessels, and civilians, as well as those of our allies and partners," he said.

In his statement Trump slammed Tehran for "malign behavior" despite the Administration's repeated efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution. He further mentioned that while the US desires "quick and enduring peace", it is yet to be determined how long the full scope of the military operations will last.

"United States forces remain postured to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats and attacks upon the United States or its allies and partners, and ensure the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran ceases being a threat to the United States, its allies, and the international community," he wrote

Legal Framework for Military Action

Trump said he shared the report in accordance with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148) and expressed appreciation to the support of Congress in the actions.

"I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests. I acted pursuant to my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive to conduct United States foreign relations", the letter added.

Regional Escalation and International Response

In response to the joint American-Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

World leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows, though fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)