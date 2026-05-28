Myanmar's newly elected President, U Min Aung Hlaing, will make a four-day official visit to India from May 30-June 3, 2026. He will meet PM Modi in New Delhi, visit Bodh Gaya, and attend business forums in Mumbai during his first state visit.

The newly elected President of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing, will undertake a four-day official visit to India from May 30 to June 3, 2026, during which he will meet and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

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According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is being undertaken at the invitation of PM Modi and will mark the first visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India in his current capacity. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

Change in Schedule

The Myanmar President was earlier scheduled to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit on June 1, but that engagement has since been deferred following the postponement of the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit due to the Ebola outbreak in some countries of the African continent. The IBCA was scheduled to be held in conjunction with the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit.

"The President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, H.E. U Min Aung Hlaing, who was scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on 1 June (since deferred), will now pay an official visit to India from 30 May - 03 June 2026 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several Cabinet Ministers, senior officials and business leaders. This will be the first visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India in his current capacity," the MEA statement read.

Itinerary and Agenda

During the visit, Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on June 1, focusing on strengthening historical and civilisational ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum.

As part of his itinerary, the Myanmar President will travel to Bodh Gaya on May 30 and later visit Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions as well as site visits.

"During his visit to New Delhi, President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 1 June 2026 on further strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum," the statement read.

"As part of the visit, President U Min Aung Hlaing will also travel to Bodh Gaya on 30 May 2026 and to Mumbai on 02 June 2026 for business and industry interactions and site visits," it added.

Deepening Bilateral Relations

The MEA noted that Myanmar holds a significant place in India's Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR policies, adding that the visit is expected to further deepen and strengthen multifaceted bilateral relations.

The visit follows Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh's visit to Myanmar in April to attend the inauguration ceremony of U Min Aung Hlaing as the President. Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with the country during his meeting with Aung Hlaing. He also handed over a letter of felicitations from PM Modi to President Aung Hlaing, congratulating him on assuming office. (ANI)