US President Donald Trump says a peace deal with Iran could be finalized this weekend, with a signing in Europe. He claimed Iran has agreed not to develop nuclear weapons and the US will lift its blockade immediately upon signing the deal.

Iran Peace Deal 'This Weekend', Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said the peace deal with Iran could be finalised "this weekend" and may have its signing in Europe. He said that the documents for a deal with Iran will be finalised over the next few days. "We're going to be subject to the finalisation of documents. We should get done over the next few days. We'll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe," Trump said while speaking in the Oval Office.

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He confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader has approved the terms and that the US would lift the blockade immediately the deal was signed, predicting a sharp drop in oil prices. When asked whether the US is going to immediately lift the blockade as soon as the deal is signed, he said, "Yes, that's right. That's part of the deal. And you'll have oil prices dropping like a rock."

No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

Trump claimed that Iran has agreed not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons under the agreement. "They will not have a nuclear weapon. They've agreed to that. There will be no, which is the whole reason, which is a big part of the reason. They will not only not have, they will not purchase, develop in any way, any shape, in any way, shape, or form a nuclear weapon. They will not have a nuclear weapon," he further added.

US Pressure Led to Agreement, Trump Claims

Trump expressed confidence that the Iran peace deal will be finalised soon, saying recent US actions have pressured Iran to agree. He described the agreement as "a great deal for the US and for the Middle East" and emphasised that Iran will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons under the terms. "Because they (Iran) have taken a pounding like very few people could take, and they want to make the deal a lot more than I do. We could have done the other way, but it would have taken longer. They got hit very hard recently, as you know. And I don't like to have to do things that way, but I felt it was necessary. It's a great deal for the US and for the Middle East, and I think ultimately great for Iran because they'll be able to build up their country," Trump remarked.

"I really believe it's a regime change because I find these people to be much more rational than the people who are no longer with us. We knocked out the first team of leadership, the second team of leadership. This is a different group. This is a different level. I think it's, frankly, a smarter level, and it's a level that has reason. Everybody's approved the deal. Now we'll get it finished up, and hopefully that'll be done. Iran will in no way, or form have a nuclear weapon or purchase a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

'A Very Strong Memorandum of Understanding'

He also said his peace deal with Iran sets the stage for deeper nuclear talks, describing it as a "very strong memorandum of understanding". He added that Iran and other influential countries are eager to finalise the agreement, and he expressed confidence that it will be signed soon. "It's very strong memorandum of understanding. That is a little conceptual, but it's something that's going to get done. And if it doesn't get done for any reason, which I can't imagine that not happening. They want to sign it as much as I do or more. I would say they want to sign it more, maybe a lot more. But it's a very detailed memorandum of understanding, also agreed to by many other countries that have great influence over them. Everybody wants it done. It's going to get done," he further added. (ANI)