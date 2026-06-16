Donald Trump says a 'fair' and 'good' peace deal with Iran is done and the next phase of talks will be easier. He denied the US would give financial aid to Tehran, calling reports 'ridiculous' during a G7 Summit meeting.

Second Stage of Talks 'Easier', Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed optimism over the next phase of negotiations with Iran, following the signing of the peace deal with the Islamic Republic to end the hostilities in West Asia, stating that the second stage of talks would be "actually easier" while firmly rejecting reports suggesting that Washington would provide financial assistance to Tehran as part of the deal.

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Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Trump reiterated that the deal with Iran had already been reached and described it as a "fair" and "good" agreement. "We have our deal done with Iran, and it should be successful. It goes to a second stage, which I think will be actually easier," Trump said.

The US President also referred to recent military actions against Iran amid the first phase of negotiations, stating that although he had preferred to avoid carrying out strikes, circumstances had left his administration with limited options. "I didn't want to attack them last week, but we had no choice, and we did it twice, actually. We're doing it a third time, and we're able to not have to do that, but we have a deal that's a fair deal. It's a good deal," the US President added.

Trump further dismissed speculation that Washington would invest money in Iran as part of any agreement, calling such reports "ridiculous". "We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way, that rumour got out there yesterday; it was ridiculous," he said. Reiterating the US position, Trump added, "We are not investing any money. We have no obligation to invest any money in Iran."

Details of Next Phase and Financial Terms

According to CNN, officials stated that the next phase of discussions is expected to focus on technical aspects of Iran's nuclear programme, along with issues related to economic relief for Tehran and the mechanisms for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, along with a proposed USD 300 billion reconstruction fund that would instead be financed by Gulf countries.

US Vice President JD Vance, during an interview with CBS, stated that Iran "could have access" to the reconstruction fund, provided it fulfils certain conditions and obligations outlined in the agreement. While noting that the United States remains "open to a lot of things that are on the table", Vance rejected claims that the proposed deal includes the release of USD 24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

Trump's 'Great Deal' Announcement

On Sunday, Trump stated that a deal with Iran was "complete" and that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday. He further stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.