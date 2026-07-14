EAM S Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, discussing global issues like West Asia and Ukraine. He also launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York to discuss pressing global issues and reinforce bilateral ties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that the discussions focused on key geopolitical developments and the strong framework of India-UN cooperation. "Glad to meet Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations in New York today. Discussed global developments, including of West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan. Also recognised the strength of India - UN cooperation," he stated.

India Launches UNSC 2028-29 Campaign

Earlier, India officially launched its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term. During the launch, Jaishankar outlined the country's core priorities, extensive peacekeeping record, and enduring commitment to multilateralism.

Addressing the gathering at the UN headquarters, Jaishankar emphasised that India's candidature comes at a time when the world is grappling with escalating conflict and instability, making the role of the United Nations and the Security Council more critical than ever. "It's a pleasure to join you today afternoon to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox... At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away," Jaishankar said.

He noted that member states would naturally evaluate both India's vision for addressing global challenges and its historical track record of contributing to international peace and security. "As a candidate, it is natural that member states would like to understand what India brings to the table. One part of that is our vision of the priorities that the world and the United Nations must address. The other is a track record which enables the international community to make its own judgment," he added.

'SHANTI' Vision for Global Governance

Presenting India's approach to global governance, Jaishankar unveiled the 'SHANTI' vision--an acronym for Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity--describing it as the guiding principle of India's efforts toward a secure, peaceful, and equitable world. "Recent developments have only demonstrated that peace, progress and prosperity cannot be sustained in a fragmented manner... The world must therefore focus on holistic advancement... That journey can only be undertaken effectively when global order is valued and rules are respected. This puts a premium on norms, on trust and integrity. That is the approach that India offers: 'Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity'. That is SHANTI as an acronym," he explained.

Highlighting Peacekeeping Contributions

Highlighting India's extensive contribution to UN peacekeeping, Jaishankar stated that New Delhi has deployed nearly 300,000 personnel across approximately 50 UN peacekeeping missions since the inception of the world body. "Peacekeeping has been a crucial element of maintenance of international peace and security since the very inception of the United Nations. India has always been in the forefront of discharging that responsibility. Our cumulative contribution is nearly 300,000 deployments in about 50 missions worldwide. Currently, we have 4,300 personnel across 10 of the 11 active missions," the minister noted. He affirmed that India would continue to advocate for better-equipped, technologically enabled, and realistically mandated peacekeeping operations, while simultaneously championing the 'Women, Peace and Security' agenda.

Championing Global South, Dialogue

Jaishankar also underlined India's role as a reliable development partner, noting that Indian-funded projects are actively being implemented in 79 countries. He reiterated that India has consistently promoted dialogue and diplomacy amid global conflicts, while actively working to amplify the concerns of the Global South. "In a world with too many conflicts and tensions, India has consistently espoused dialogue and diplomacy. We have sought to bridge differences and find common ground. Our focus has been on mitigating the impact of these developments for the Global South," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's candidature, Jaishankar stated that New Delhi's presence in the Security Council would strengthen the body's decision-making process through wider consultations and the harmonisation of global interests. "We believe that India's presence in the Security Council will help strengthen decision-making in this vital body. We therefore seek your support for our candidacy," he concluded.

UNSC Membership and Future Engagements

If elected, India would join the UNSC's 10 rotating non-permanent members, who serve two-year terms alongside the Council's five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Non-permanent members are elected by the 193-member UN General Assembly and require a two-thirds majority vote.

India has previously served as a non-permanent member of the Security Council eight times: in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92, 2011-12, and most recently in 2021-22. As a founding member of the United Nations, India strongly supports the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and has consistently advocated for comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council to better reflect contemporary global realities.

After his UN engagements, Jaishankar will travel to Brussels for the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting, where he will also interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts on July 14 and 15. (ANI)