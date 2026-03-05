US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau highlighted the strategic depth of the US-India partnership, calling it a 'critical moment.' He clarified the 'America First' doctrine and noted India's inevitable rise in the 21st century.

Clarifying 'America First' Doctrine

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday emphasised on the strategic depth of the US-India partnership, describing the current period as a "critical moment" for bilateral relations. In a curtain-raiser session titled "Power, Purpose, & Partnerships: American Foreign Policy in a New Era," of the Raisina Dialogues, Landau addressed the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), stating, "I am deeply honoured to be here in India and I want to thank the Observer Research Foundation and, of course, the Government of India. It is important to have these kinds of dialogues and advance them, particularly at this critical moment in US-India relations."

Outlining the broader vision of the Trump administration, Landau sought to clarify the "America First" doctrine and its application to global alliances. "I thought I will talk a little bit about our foreign policy vision in the Trump administration generally and then pivot to the US-India relationship specifically as an example of some of the points I made in the more general presentation," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing common misconceptions about the administration's stance, he noted that "America First obviously does not mean America alone, because one of the ways that you can accomplish those objectives is through cooperation with other countries." Landau further explained that the administration views national interest as a shared principle among sovereign states. "So just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he would expect the Prime Minister of India or other leaders to want to make their countries great again," the Deputy Secretary of State remarked at the session

India's Ascent and Mutual Interests

The senior US official highlighted India's inevitable ascent on the world stage, asserting that the global trajectory of the current era is intrinsically linked to New Delhi. "I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India," Landau stated.

He underscored that the partnership is driven by mutual benefit rather than altruism, citing India's status as the world's most populous nation with immense human and economic potential. "And it's in our interest, and we think it's also in India's interest, to be partnered. This is a country of all its potential. It's now the world's most populous country. It has incredible economic, human, and other resources that make it one of the countries that's going to decide the future of this century," he added.

Reaffirming the United States' commitment to this alliance, Landau noted that Washington sees numerous "win-win situations with India." He stated, "I want to highlight the importance of India as we look around the world in the 21st century and see what are the relationships that we really want to cultivate. And again, I'm not here to do social work or charity. I'm here because it's in the interest of our country, and we think it's in the interest of India to deepen our partnership."

Optimism on Bilateral Trade

On the economic front, Landau provided a positive update on ongoing negotiations, expressing optimism regarding bilateral commerce. "We are very excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now." (ANI)