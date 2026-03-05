Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov called for negotiations to resolve the West Asia conflict. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as the US sinks an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, prompting threats of retaliation from Iran.

Russia Calls for Negotiations

Amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said on Thursday that the resolution is through negotiations only and the conflict should be resolved as soon as possible. Speaking to the media, he said, "Resolution is always through negotiations. This conflict should be resolved as soon as possible..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Moscow had strongly condemned the US-Israel strikes, describing them as a "premeditated and unprovoked act of aggression" aimed at toppling a government that "refused to yield to the dictates of force and hegemonic pressure". Putin had earlier called Khamenei's killing a "cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law".

With the West Asia conflict putting Oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz under stress, the Russian envoy also said that it was for India to decide on where it sourced its supplies from. "I have no idea ,when the war will end, this is a question to the US. It is for India to decide its oil supplies and their source. We have always been open towards supplying oil to India," he said.

US Sinks Iranian Warship

Iran Vows Retaliation

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the United States will come to regret its action of destroying the Iranian vessel IRIS Dena with a torpedo hit in the Indian Ocean. In a post on X, Aragchi said, The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning. Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set."

US Officials Confirm Strike

Aragchi's comment follows the confirmation on Wednesday by United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that anUS submarine had sunk the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena". "In the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win," Hegseth said.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, called the hit an incredible demonstration of America's global reach. "As the secretary showed the video, for the first time since 1945, a United States Navy fast attack submarine has sunk an enemy combatant ship using a single Mark 48 torpedo to achieve immediate effect, sending the warship to the bottom of the sea. I want to remind everybody that this is an incredible demonstration of America's global reach to hunt, find, and kill an out-of-area deployer is something that only the United States can do at this type of scale," he said.

Iran Threatens Israeli Nuclear Site

Iran today threatened to target the Dimona nuclear site if Israel and the US sought to topple the Islamic Republic. This follows an open threat from Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, who had said that any new leader brought in by the regime will be a legitimate target for elimination. (ANI)