Finland's President Alexander Stubb visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during his state visit to India. He met EAM S Jaishankar and is scheduled to meet PM Modi and speak at the Raisina Dialogue to bolster India-Finland ties.

Finnish President Pays Homage at Rajghat

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, visited Rajghat in the national capital on Thursday and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. During the visit, President Stubb laid a wreath at the memorial of the Father of the Nation. The gesture remains a significant part of the official itinerary for visiting heads of state, symbolising a tribute to the values of peace and non-violence.

Diplomatic Engagements in Delhi

This visit to Rajghat came shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Stubb in the national capital, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. Jaishankar expressed confidence that such high-level engagements would continue to bolster relations between India and Finland.

Taking to the social media platform X, the External Affairs Minister shared his thoughts on the morning meeting, stating, "Delighted to call on President Alexander Stubb of Finland today morning in Delhi." Highlighting the broader significance of the Finnish President's visit, Jaishankar noted that he is "Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen India-Finland ties." He also added that he "Look forward to his address later this evening at @raisinadialogue."

State Visit and Raisina Dialogue Agenda

President Stubb of Finland who is on a State Visit to India was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wednesday inNew Delhi. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to India! President Alexander Stubb of the Republic of Finland has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India."

According to the post, Stubb received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs V. K. Singh. The Finnish leader is scheduled to be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, that begins in the national capital today.

Highlighting bilateral ties, Jaiswal noted that "India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values," adding that President Stubb's visit "will impart further energy to India-Finland relations." The visit, which will include the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors, MEA said in its release on Tuesday.

High-Level Meetings and Future Engagements

As per an official statement, the visit will be Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President. In addition to his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, Stubb will hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. A key highlight of the visit will be an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships. Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of President Stubb, the release said.

During his visit, the Finnish President will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. After his time in the capital, President Stubb will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet with Maharashtra's Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He will interact with local business leaders and address students at the University of Mumbai.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India and Finland share a warm and multifaceted relationship, anchored in shared democratic values. Finland plays an essential role as a partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region.

President Stubb's visit follows the recent visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February, a testament to both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger ties. (ANI)