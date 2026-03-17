Ukraine protested to India, demanding the release of six citizens arrested by the NIA. The Ukrainians and a US citizen are accused of arming and training ethnic war groups in Myanmar, a charge that affects India's national security, says the agency.

Ukraine on Tuesday handed over an "official note of protest" to India, demanding the immediate release of six Ukrainian nationals who have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons and training them.

Diplomatic Protest and US Response

The Press Service of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country's Ambassador to India Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk held a meeting with the Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George, during which he handed over an official note of protest demanding the immediate release of the Ukrainian citizens and access to them.

It said in addition, the Embassy is maintaining contacts with other competent authorities of India in order to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for the detention.

A US Embassy spokesperson said they were aware of the situation. "We are aware of the situation. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens," the Spokesperson said.

Details of NIA Case and Arrests

The foreign nationals arrested by the NIA have been identified as Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen).

They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma remanded all seven to 11-day NIA custody on Monday. The agency had sought 15-day custody.

NIA alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, are supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. "The said aspects definitely affect the national security and interests of India," it said.

Ukraine's Position and Counter-Claims

The Press Service of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said six citizens of Ukraine were detained in India on March 13, and according to preliminary information, the charges concern unauthorised presence in the state of Mizoram, access to which requires a special permit, as well as the alleged illegal crossing of the state border between India and Myanmar.

"At present, the competent authorities of India are conducting the relevant investigative actions. As of now, there are no established facts proving the involvement of the said Ukrainian citizens in unlawful activities on the territory of India or Myanmar. At the same time, certain publications, including in some Indian and Russian media outlets, contain distorted interpretations of the available facts, are manipulative in nature, and put forward unfounded allegations," the Ukraine statement said.

It said the details of the case are not being disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

"With the assistance of Ukrainian consular officers of the Embassy of Ukraine in India, the citizens have been provided with legal aid and defence counsel during the court proceedings."

It said that the court hearing on March 16 was also attended by representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine.

The statement alleged that the Ukraine Embassy "did not receive" any official notification from the competent authorities of India regarding the detention of Ukrainian citizens.

"The Ukrainian side insists on the immediate provision of unimpeded consular access to the detainees...in addition, the Embassy is maintaining contacts with other competent authorities of India in order to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for the detention," it said.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission remains in constant contact with the relatives of the detained Ukrainian citizens and is keeping the situation under special control, the statement said.

"We draw attention to the fact that there are certain restricted-access zones in India for foreign nationals, entry to which is possible only with special permits. At the same time, proper marking of such areas on the ground is often absent, which creates a risk of unintentional violation of the established rules," the statement added.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA in the court.

It was alleged that the seven foreigners came to India on visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and "contacted ethnic war groups". (ANI)