Finland to Iceland: Top 10 most peaceful countries in 2025 according to recent index
Global Peace Index 2025: Want to travel to a peaceful country? We've got you covered with the top 10 most peaceful countries according to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP)
1. Iceland
Iceland is the most peaceful country globally, holding this rank since 2008. With incredibly low crime rates, welcoming people, and minimal violent incidents, it's a haven. Interestingly, Icelandic police don't carry guns, and kids often play outside unsupervised until dinner.
2. Ireland
Ireland comes in second on the peaceful countries list. It experiences very few internal conflicts, has a stable political environment, low crime rates, and almost no terrorism.
3. New Zealand
New Zealand is the third most peaceful country. Globally respected for promoting human rights, it's known for its low crime, minimal violence, and strong social security.
4. Austria
Austrians enjoy a high standard of living, a robust economy, and excellent social security provided by the government. With high education levels and low crime, it's a peaceful nation.
5. Switzerland
Known for its beauty, Switzerland has long been recognized for its neutrality. It consistently ranks as one of the world's most peaceful countries, known for its stable democracy and commitment to international cooperation.
6. Singapore
Singapore is the only Asian country in the Global Peace Index 2025 top 10. With strict laws, low crime, efficient infrastructure, and excellent public safety, it offers a secure environment.
7. Portugal
Portugal is known for its low crime and social stability. Residents enjoy a high quality of life thanks to good housing, work-life balance, personal safety, and environmental quality. It's also one of Europe's most affordable destinations.
8. Denmark
Denmark is known for its peaceful society, focus on equality, and stability. With political stability, low crime, and respect for human rights, it's a truly peaceful nation.
9. Slovenia
Rich in natural beauty, Slovenia boasts low crime and friendly people. Its charming towns and pristine landscapes offer a safe and secure environment for all.
10. Finland
Finland frequently tops the World Happiness Index and is among the most peaceful countries. From clean air and pure water to a peaceful lifestyle, it offers a high quality of life.