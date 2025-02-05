US woman 'stranded' in Pakistan after her planned marriage failed, turns into social media sensation (WATCH)

Karachi: A 33-year-old American woman from New York, Onijah Andrew Robinson, has become an unexpected viral sensation in Pakistan after her dramatic journey to meet her online lover, 18-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, in Karachi in October 2024, The Express Tribune reported.

The story has captivated audiences globally, especially after it was revealed that Robinson had been using a filter to portray herself as a white blonde woman during her online conversations with Memon. Despite the deception, the two reportedly wed in an online Nikah, an Islamic marriage ceremony, setting the stage for the drama that was about to unfold.



Upon arriving in Pakistan, Robinson faced immediate rejection from Memon's mother, who disapproved of the relationship due to Robinson's age and the fact that she had misled her son. Despite this, Memon appeared to be willing to continue the relationship, perhaps motivated by the prospect of obtaining a US green card.



Tensions escalated when Memon and his mother fled their home, leaving Robinson stranded. However, this did little to deter her, and she set up camp outside Memon's apartment complex, quickly drawing the attention of local residents and media, reported The Express Tribune.



Her presence outside the apartment sparked a flurry of viral content as she engaged in public outbursts, made demands for money, and became a regular subject of memes. Videos showcasing Robinson's antics, including bizarre McDonald orders and failed attempts to check into a psychiatric facility, further fuelled her notoriety.



Despite several offers of assistance from local humanitarian Chippa, Robinson repeatedly rejected help, adding to the spectacle surrounding her.



As the drama continued to unfold, Robinson gained attention from local men who began proposing to her, with some hopeful that marriage could provide them with the opportunity to move to the US. In addition, Robinson formed unlikely friendships with local residents and policewomen, who treated her with respect, reflecting Pakistan's cultural emphasis on hospitality, The Express Tribune reported.



As of now, Robinson remains in Pakistan, where she has become an unlikely local celebrity. Videos documenting her interactions and makeup sessions continue to circulate online, ensuring her story remains alive and well on social media.



