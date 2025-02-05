US woman 'stranded' in Pakistan after her planned marriage failed, turns into social media sensation (WATCH)

American woman Onijah Andrew Robinson's journey to Pakistan to meet her online lover sparks drama, rejection, and unexpected local celebrity status.

US woman 'stranded' in Pakistan after her planned marriage failed, turns into social media sensation dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 9:39 PM IST

Karachi: A 33-year-old American woman from New York, Onijah Andrew Robinson, has become an unexpected viral sensation in Pakistan after her dramatic journey to meet her online lover, 18-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, in Karachi in October 2024, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read: Nigerian traveller causes chaos at airport over visa issues, throws sanitary pads at airline staff (WATCH)

The story has captivated audiences globally, especially after it was revealed that Robinson had been using a filter to portray herself as a white blonde woman during her online conversations with Memon. Despite the deception, the two reportedly wed in an online Nikah, an Islamic marriage ceremony, setting the stage for the drama that was about to unfold.

 Upon arriving in Pakistan, Robinson faced immediate rejection from Memon's mother, who disapproved of the relationship due to Robinson's age and the fact that she had misled her son. Despite this, Memon appeared to be willing to continue the relationship, perhaps motivated by the prospect of obtaining a US green card.

 Tensions escalated when Memon and his mother fled their home, leaving Robinson stranded. However, this did little to deter her, and she set up camp outside Memon's apartment complex, quickly drawing the attention of local residents and media, reported The Express Tribune.

 Her presence outside the apartment sparked a flurry of viral content as she engaged in public outbursts, made demands for money, and became a regular subject of memes. Videos showcasing Robinson's antics, including bizarre McDonald orders and failed attempts to check into a psychiatric facility, further fuelled her notoriety.

 Despite several offers of assistance from local humanitarian Chippa, Robinson repeatedly rejected help, adding to the spectacle surrounding her.

 As the drama continued to unfold, Robinson gained attention from local men who began proposing to her, with some hopeful that marriage could provide them with the opportunity to move to the US. In addition, Robinson formed unlikely friendships with local residents and policewomen, who treated her with respect, reflecting Pakistan's cultural emphasis on hospitality, The Express Tribune reported.


 As of now, Robinson remains in Pakistan, where she has become an unlikely local celebrity. Videos documenting her interactions and makeup sessions continue to circulate online, ensuring her story remains alive and well on social media.

Also Read: Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail

                    

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trumps proposal to take over Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail dmn

Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail

Nigerian traveller causes chaos at airport over visa issues, throws sanitary pads at airline staff dmn

Nigerian traveller causes chaos at airport over visa issues, throws sanitary pads at airline staff (WATCH)

'White House Tech Support': Elon Musk updates his profile bio on Twitter, adds his new designation shk

'White House Tech Support': Elon Musk updates his profile bio on Twitter, adds his new designation

Musk takes control of US Treasury payments system, what govt workers can expect from his Twitter overhaul dmn

Musk takes control of US Treasury payments system, what govt workers can expect from his Twitter overhaul

Does life really flash before our eyes? Scientists capture stunning brain activity right before death shk

Does life really flash before our eyes? Scientists capture stunning brain activity right before death

Recent Stories

Valentine's Day 2025: Trendy heart braid hairstyles to celebrate love in style NTI

Valentine's Day 2025: Trendy heart braid hairstyles to celebrate love in style

Intel Stock Slips As China Mulls Antitrust Probe Amid US Tariff War, But AMD’s Struggles Keep Retail Confidence High

Intel Stock Slips As China Mulls Antitrust Probe Amid US Tariff War, But AMD’s Struggles Keep Retail Confidence High

Super Micro Stock Rockets As Nvidia-Powered AI Data Center Reaches Full Production Availability: Retail Bulls Charge In

Super Micro Stock Rockets As Nvidia-Powered AI Data Center Reaches Full Production Availability: Retail Bulls Charge In

IBM Stock Holds Ground As Wedbush Reiterates Rating On ‘Solid’ Path To AI Strategy, Bottom-Line Expansion: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

IBM Stock Holds Ground As Wedbush Reiterates Rating On ‘Solid’ Path To AI Strategy, Bottom-Line Expansion: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Trumps proposal to take over Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail dmn

Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon