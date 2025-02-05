Nigerian traveller causes chaos at airport over visa issues, throws sanitary pads at airline staff (WATCH)

Nigerian traveler Gloria Omisore caused a scene at Nairobi Airport after being denied boarding due to visa issues, leading to deportation back to Nigeria.

Dramatic events unfolded at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when a Nigerian traveler, Gloria Omisore, caused a scene after being denied boarding due to visa issues.

On February 3, Omisore had arrived from Lagos, Nigeria, to travel to Manchester, England, with a stopover in Paris. However, Kenya Airways staff told her that she lacked the necessary visa to enter France.

Despite being offered an alternative flight to London, Omisore became aggressive and refused the revised itinerary, demanding compensation for her disrupted journey. The situation escalated, with Omisore allegedly removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at the check-in counter.

A video of the altercation shows Omisore confronting staff, demanding a sanitary towel, and insisting on keeping her phone. She threatened to escalate the matter, claiming she would contact the Nigerian Minister of Finance.

A visibly irritated check-in agent responded, "Call the president of Nigeria... You will not fly on Kenya Airways. You will never enter our airline again."

Kenya Airways released a statement condemning Omisore's behavior, emphasizing that passengers are responsible for ensuring they have necessary documentation for their journey. The airline clarified that it does not cover accommodation costs for passengers denied boarding due to visa issues.

Discussions were held between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Kenya Airways, following which officials agreed to deport Omisore back to Nigeria the same day. The decision was confirmed by spokesperson Michael Achimugu, who stated that the passenger would be flown back to Nigeria that night, as agreed upon by all parties involved.

