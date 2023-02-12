US welcomes any effort by India to end Russia-Ukraine war: White House

India has repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to resume diplomacy and dialogue to conclude their conflict. PM Modi has spoken to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

The United States will welcome any effort that could lead to the resolution of the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict, including any effort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to undertake, the White House said.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby commented on Friday, just days after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

When asked if Prime Minister Modi still has time to convince Russian President Putin to end the war, Kirby replied, "I believe Putin still has time to end the war. I believe there is still time."

"PM Modi can convince; I will let PM Modi speak to (or make) whatever efforts he is willing to make. The United States would welcome any effort that could end hostilities in Ukraine that is consistent with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's objectives and leadership and his determination of what is acceptable to the Ukrainian people," Kirby added.

India has repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to resume diplomacy and dialogue to conclude their conflict.

On multiple occasions, Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

In his remarks, Kirby said that Putin is solely to blame for what the Ukrainian people are going through.

"And he can stop it right now. Instead, he is firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure, attempting to knock out the lights and heat, causing the Ukrainian people to suffer even more than they have already.

"He could call it quits right now. And since he is unwilling to do so, we must ensure that we can aid the Ukrainians in succeeding on the battlefield so that when President Zelenskyy decides it is time to negotiate, and he is the only one who can do so, he can do so with the strongest hand possible," Kirby said.

Despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, India-Russia relations remained strong. Despite growing concern in many Western countries, India's imports of Russian crude oil have increased significantly in recent months.

India has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

On September 16, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan that 'today's era is not of war' and urged him to conclude the conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in January that Prime Minister Modi has been in contact with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, urging them to return to dialogue and diplomacy as a lengthy conflict serves no one's interests.

"We are also becoming increasingly concerned about the conflict's impact on fuel, food, and fertiliser availability and affordability. This is a growing concern for the developing world," Jaishankar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

