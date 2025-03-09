Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff (WATCH)

A man scaled London's Big Ben, waving a Palestinian flag, before being arrested after midnight following a protracted incident and negotiations with police.

Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
AFP |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

London, United Kingdom: A man who scaled London's Big Ben, and spent the day perched on the historic clock tower with a Palestinian flag, was arrested shortly after he came down after midnight Sunday, police said.

Also Read: Unidentified bikers ambush and kill key figure who aided ISI in Kulbhushan Jadhav abduction

Pictures from the scene showed a cherry picker transporting him to waiting emergency crews on the ground.

London's Metropolitan Police force, which was first alerted to the climber around 0700 GMT Saturday, said the man was arrested after the "protracted incident".

The man spent the day perched barefoot on a ledge several metres up the landmark, even as emergency crews urged him to come down from the Elizabeth Tower in central London, more commonly known for its clock bell, Big Ben.

Negotiators had boarded a fire truck lift and used a megaphone to speak with the man, but footage on social media showed the figure in a hoodie and baseball cap saying: "I will come down on my own terms."

In the footage, negotiators indicated concerns about an injury to his foot, saying there was "quite a lot of blood" and that his clothes were not warm enough as temperatures dropped after nightfall.

AFP journalists at the scene earlier said the man appeared to be bleeding from his foot.

Crowds gathered from behind a police cordon, with supporters chanting "Free Palestine" and "you are a hero".

Police had closed off the surrounding area, including Westminster Bridge, while the Houses of Parliament cancelled tours.

Westminster police later said all roads in the area had been reopened.

"Every day in Parliament I see dozens of armed police officers patrolling Portcullis House and the parliamentary estate. Where were they today?" Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty posted on X.

"On Monday there needs to be a full explanation to MPs and staff as to how this protester was able to evade security so easily."

On Friday night, pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed "GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE" in huge white letters on the lawn of US President Donald Trump's golf resort in Scotland.

The Palestine Action group said it was a "direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza".

Police Scotland told AFP it was investigating after receiving a report of damage.

Also Read: Tibet jolted by earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, depth of 10km; aftershocks likely

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Unidentified bikers ambush and kill key figure who aided ISI in Kulbhushan Jadhav abduction dmn

Unidentified bikers ambush and kill key figure who aided ISI in Kulbhushan Jadhav abduction

US BAPS Hindu Temple vandalized in California, days ahead of "Khalistan referendum" in LA snt

US: BAPS Hindu Temple vandalized in California, days ahead of "Khalistan referendum" in LA

SHOCKING! Pakistani man shoots dead WhatsApp group admin for removing him from chat shk

SHOCKING! Pakistani man shoots dead WhatsApp group admin for removing him from chat

Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records reveal truth on Trump's claim shk

Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records REVEAL truth on Trump's claim

Another White House showdown? Elon Musk & Marco Rubio's shouting match; Trump denies shk

Another White House showdown? Elon Musk & Marco Rubio's shouting match; Trump denies

Recent Stories

Kodava Community demands security for Rashmika Mandanna after Congress MLA's controversial remark; Read on

Kodava Community demands security for Rashmika Mandanna after Congress MLA's controversial remark; Read on

football Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton snt

Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details gcw

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable ddr

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check NTI

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon