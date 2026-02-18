Senators Tim Kaine and Pete Ricketts wrote to the Trump administration, urging them to prioritize a QUAD summit with Australia, India, and Japan before President Trump's planned April meeting with China's Xi Jinping for strategic leverage.

US Senator Tim Kaine and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts have urged the Trump administration to prioritise the meeting between QUAD leaders ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April later this year. In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio dated February 13, the Senators said, "We write to encourage the Trump Administration to prioritize scheduling the next iteration of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) between the United States, Australia, India, and Japan. At this pivotal moment of intense strategic competition with the People's Republic of China, convening a Quad Leaders' Summit would send a clear signal of unity, resolve, and strategic coherence among leading Indo-Pacific democracies. We stand ready to work with the Trump Administration to bolster this crucial partnership."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Timing for Leverage

The letter underscored the timing and sequencing as critical, highlighting that convening a Quad summit prior to President Trump's planned meeting with Xi Jinping in April would be a "decisive demonstration of U.S. leadership in the Indo-Pacific prior to the President's visit to Beijing."

Quad Partners 'Well-Positioned' for Collective Action

The letter further said, "A successful Quad summit beforehand would, allow President Trump to engage from a position of greater leverage. The Quad partners are well-positioned to act collectively. President Trump's recent successes advancing American interests in our bilateral relationships with Australia, India, and Japan have set the stage for revitalized collective action through the Quad. Australia and Japan have expanded cooperation on critical technologies and resilient supply chains while increasing defense investments--through reaffirmed AUKUS commitments and deeper extended-deterrence coordination. The Administration's announcement of a trade deal with India lays the groundwork to significantly deepen strategic and defense cooperation with India and across the Indo-Pacific."

Addressing Shared Challenges Posed by China

The letter noted how all four Quad partners face shared challenges including supply chain vulnerabilities, restrictions on critical minerals, threats to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and intensifying competition over emerging technologies. "China has subjected Japan in particular to increased diplomatic pressure, military intimidation, and economic coercion that threatens regional stability and international norms. The Quad is uniquely positioned to address these challenges and advance many of the objectives outlined in President Trump's 2025 National Security Strategy building upon successes of previous Administrations, including strengthening allied deterrence, reducing strategic dependencies on adversaries, safeguarding technological leadership, and upholding freedom of navigation."

Call to Reinforce American Leadership

The Senators said that they looked forward to working to strengthen the Quad at this pivotal moment for US diplomacy and urged to prioritize organizing a Quad Leaders' Summit, and ensuing Foreign Minister and working group meetings. "Doing so would reinforce American leadership, empower our closest partners, and ensure that future engagement with Beijing is grounded in unity, strength, and strategic foresight. We also welcome a briefing to discuss the Administration's vision and priorities for the Quad by March 13, 2026", the letter said. (ANI)