Nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran have stalled. The talks, held in Islamabad, collapsed over the duration of a proposed uranium enrichment moratorium. The US demanded a 20-year freeze, which Iran rejected, countering with a 5-year suspension. Despite reports that a deal was nearly complete, this core disagreement proved insurmountable.

High-stakes nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran have stalled dramatically after Washington proposed a sweeping 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment—an offer Tehran rejected with a counterproposal of just five years. The talks, held in Islamabad and described as the most significant direct engagement in over a decade, came close to a breakthrough but ultimately collapsed over this critical disagreement.

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According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the US position marked a notable shift from its earlier insistence on a permanent halt to Iran’s nuclear programme. Instead, Washington pushed for a long-term freeze combined with strict conditions, including curbs on enrichment activities and the removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles. One source said, “The United States suggested 20 years at a minimum with all kinds of other restrictions,” underscoring the scale of the demand.

Iran, however, strongly resisted the proposal, arguing that such an extended freeze would undermine its sovereignty and nuclear rights. Tehran countered with a significantly shorter timeline, offering a five-year suspension of uranium enrichment along with measures such as diluting its existing stockpile rather than handing it over.

Talks “80% Done” Before Collapse

Despite the sharp differences, both sides made substantial progress during the marathon discussions, which reportedly lasted over 20 hours. Officials indicated that the deal was nearly complete before breaking down at the final stage. US President Donald Trump later claimed that negotiations were “80% done,” highlighting how close the two sides came to a historic agreement.

The discussions were led by US Vice President JD Vance and senior Iranian officials, with mediation support from countries including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt. The agenda covered not only nuclear restrictions but also sanctions relief, regional security concerns and access to the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, the uranium enrichment issue proved to be the decisive sticking point. While the US sought long-term guarantees to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Tehran insisted on retaining its right to enrichment under international agreements.

The disagreement reflects a long-standing divide between the two nations. Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, while the US and its allies remain concerned about the potential for weaponisation.

20-Year vs 5-Year: The Core Dispute

At the heart of the collapse lies the stark contrast between the US demand for a two-decade freeze and Iran’s proposal for a limited, short-term pause. Washington views a 20-year moratorium as essential to ensure long-term non-proliferation and regional stability.

Iran, on the other hand, sees such a demand as excessive and politically unacceptable. By offering a five-year suspension, Tehran signalled willingness to compromise—but not at the cost of its strategic autonomy.

The gap between the two positions proved too wide to bridge, despite intense negotiations and diplomatic pressure. Analysts say the failure highlights the deep mistrust that continues to define US-Iran relations.

Adding complexity, reports suggested that a potential middle ground—such as a 12.5-year compromise—was being discussed informally, though no official confirmation emerged.

Fallout and Rising Tensions

The collapse of the talks has immediate geopolitical consequences. Following the breakdown, the United States moved ahead with a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in an already volatile region.

The strategic waterway is a critical global energy route, handling a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. Any disruption has far-reaching implications for global markets, with oil prices already showing signs of volatility amid the crisis.

Iran has condemned the US actions and continues to leverage its position in the region, while also signalling openness to further dialogue. Despite the setback, both sides have indicated that negotiations are not entirely off the table.

The broader ceasefire framework tied to the talks includes provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing tensions, but these remain contingent on reaching a comprehensive agreement.

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What Lies Ahead

While the immediate outcome is a diplomatic impasse, the fact that negotiations reached an advanced stage suggests that a future deal remains possible. The key challenge will be bridging the gap between Washington’s demand for long-term guarantees and Tehran’s insistence on maintaining its nuclear rights.

The failure of the talks underscores the fragile balance between diplomacy and confrontation in the region. With both sides holding firm positions and external pressures mounting, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether dialogue resumes—or whether the crisis deepens further.